2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Butler, NJ
818 RIVER PL
818 River Place, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Just Reduced! Beautiful End Unit First Floor River Place Townhouse on riverfront for rent. Available immediately. Enjoy open concept kitchen, dining, and living room combo with 9 ft ceilings and and a full bath on main level.
15 Summit Ave
15 Summit Avenue, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch Home On A Dead-End Street With Easy Access To Route 23 & Schools! Enjoy A Lovely Front Porch & Spacious Level Backyard! Don't Miss This One! This Home Offers An Expansive Living Room With Hardwood
Results within 1 mile of Butler
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
761 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Results within 5 miles of Butler
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1165 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Riverdale
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
Pompton Lakes
Pompton Hills
615 Hamburg Tpke, Pompton Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
Pompton Hills feels like a small town where everything you need is close by. Routes 280, 80, 46, 3 and 4 are all nearby. An express bus to New York City stops in front of the building and a train station is just minutes away.
10411 WARRENS WAY
10411 Warrens Way, Wanaque, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10411 WARRENS WAY in Wanaque. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 ALPINE RD
5 Alpine Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful renovated 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor rental in sought after Towaco section of Montville! Enter into updated eat-in Kitchen with tile floors, newer cabinets and newer applicances! Kitchen flows into the open living room with gleaming hardwood
Riverdale
49 HARRISON RD
49 Harrison Street, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great 1st floor apartment in Riverdale! Great space on quiet street! Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms (2nd bedroom is good for small bedroom or office). Deck and yard. Shared laundry in garage.
1102 CHATFIELD DR
1102 Chatfield Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Butler
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,708
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
860 BURNT MEADOW
860 Burnt Meadow Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
8 MONTH RENTAL SEPT 1-APRIL 30. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES. NO PETS. COMPLETELY FURNISHED. ADORABLE COTTAGE IN THE WOODS! STONE FPLC, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATH, ALL APPLICANCES INCL. SUPER PRIVATE. 8 MONTH RENTAL ONLY. FULLY FURNISHED.
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With
62 COZY LAKE RD
62 Cozy Lake Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
All Brand New, Cozy Two Bedroom Apartment. Living Room and Dining Room Combo. Galley Kitchen.