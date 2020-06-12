36 Main Street

Amenities

This July and August, make yourself at home in the Hudson Valley. This gracious 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the vibrant village of Germantown, within sight of the Hudson River, sleeps up to 8 people and offers more than 2,200 sf of comfortable indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, hideaways to relax and work, a fully equipped cook's kitchen, an open lawn and sheltered outdoor game room, high-speed internet and air-conditioning. Easy access to hiking, biking, water, and other recreation. Come upstate and exhale.