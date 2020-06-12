All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:30 PM

36 Main Street

36 Main St · (212) 380-8612
Location

36 Main St, Germantown, NY 12526

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2246 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
game room
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
game room
internet access
This July and August, make yourself at home in the Hudson Valley. This gracious 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the vibrant village of Germantown, within sight of the Hudson River, sleeps up to 8 people and offers more than 2,200 sf of comfortable indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, hideaways to relax and work, a fully equipped cook's kitchen, an open lawn and sheltered outdoor game room, high-speed internet and air-conditioning. Easy access to hiking, biking, water, and other recreation. Come upstate and exhale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Main Street have any available units?
36 Main Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 36 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 36 Main Street offer parking?
No, 36 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 36 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Main Street have a pool?
No, 36 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 36 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
