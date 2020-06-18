23 Second Street

Amenities

parking air conditioning fireplace some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking internet access

Unbelievable end-unit in an amazing Gardiner location. Steps from the Rail trail, restaurants, shops and amazing local businesses. Minutes from the Mohonk Preserve, River-to-Ridge Trail, New Paltz and so much more. Light, bright and clean, 2/3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom two-story unit features a spacious living room with gas fireplace, ground floor half bathroom, spacious kitchen with eat-in dining area. The second floor features two bedrooms with a home office, full bathroom and laundry. Efficient gas heat and hot water. Central air, cable and internet ready, lots of closets. Tenants responsible for heat/hw/electric/cable/wifi. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Snow & lawn care included in rent. Designated parking spots.