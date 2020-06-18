All apartments in Gardiner
Find more places like 23 Second Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardiner, NY
/
23 Second Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

23 Second Street

23 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23 2nd Street, Gardiner, NY 12525

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unbelievable end-unit in an amazing Gardiner location. Steps from the Rail trail, restaurants, shops and amazing local businesses. Minutes from the Mohonk Preserve, River-to-Ridge Trail, New Paltz and so much more. Light, bright and clean, 2/3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom two-story unit features a spacious living room with gas fireplace, ground floor half bathroom, spacious kitchen with eat-in dining area. The second floor features two bedrooms with a home office, full bathroom and laundry. Efficient gas heat and hot water. Central air, cable and internet ready, lots of closets. Tenants responsible for heat/hw/electric/cable/wifi. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Snow & lawn care included in rent. Designated parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Second Street have any available units?
23 Second Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardiner, NY.
What amenities does 23 Second Street have?
Some of 23 Second Street's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Second Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Second Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 Second Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardiner.
Does 23 Second Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 Second Street does offer parking.
Does 23 Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Second Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Second Street have a pool?
No, 23 Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Second Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Second Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Second Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Second Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Second Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Danbury, CTPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJTarrytown, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NY
Maybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYWalden, NYNewburgh, NYBeacon, NYKingston, NYWoodbury, NYMechanicstown, NY
Middletown, NYHighland Falls, NYPeekskill, NYSaugerties, NYWarwick, NYGreenwood Lake, NYWest Haverstraw, NYLake Carmel, NYMonticello, NYHighland Lake, NJSuffern, NYAirmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College
Western Connecticut State University