Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Freeport, NY with garages

Freeport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
531 Ray
531 Ray St, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Waterfront Condo. Finished attic can be used as guest room, or an office. Granite Kit With SS appliances. Hardwood floors Water views in almost every room. Private Boat Slip. Outdoor park with gazebo. 2 Car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,774
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,110
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
8 Surrey Lane
8 Surrey Lane, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1850 sqft
Beautifully Updated Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split / Tri-Level House In Quiet Street. Updated & Open Kitchen With Granite Counter Top. New & Updated Bathrooms, Master Bed W/ Full Bath, Bedroom W/ Full Bath, Br, Hallway 1/2 Bath.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,850
1850 sqft
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End North
558 Lincoln Boulevard
558 Lincoln Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End:. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1300 Sq Ft, 1st Floor Apartment. High Ceilings, Huge Living/ Dining Room/ Kitchen. High Efficiency Gas Heat/Utils Are Low, 1 Parking Space /With Plenty Off Street Parking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End North
36 Forester Street
36 Forrester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2339 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 bath Cape on the Canal with dock, bulkhead and large yard. Master bedroom with full bath. Garage. Storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
4 S Kensington Ave
4 South Kensington Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Wow! Location, Location! Front & Rear Door Entrance 1st Level, Main Floor of Home. Beautifully Updated. Lots of Windows & Natural Light. Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher All New! Paved Backyard. Basement Storage & Garage Included. Prime RVC.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
513 Shore Rd
513 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Mint large 2 story apartment across the street from the ocean! 3Brs, 2Bths,huge loft area. W/D in unit,CAC,frpl, private entrance, 1 car Garage. No smoking, no pets

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bellmore
2444 Seebode Court
2444 Seebode Court, Bellmore, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2230 sqft
Large colonial On cul de sac! Large living room and dining room with OSE to a patio and backyard, Large kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, family room, 4 large bedrooms (Ensuite MBR w/walk-n-closet), High

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
111 Mitchell Avenue
111 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Duplex Home with Open Layout in The President street section of Long Beach side location! 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Updated Kitchen, bathrooms, a terrace and 1 car Garage. Located on a beach block.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Bellmore
2369 Lincoln St
2369 Lincoln Street, North Bellmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape On A Nice Residential Block. It Includes A Huge Updated Eik, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement. It Includes Electric. Small Behave Dod/ Cat Accepted. New Carpets Installed.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
121 Cleveland Avenue #House
121 Cleveland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1600 sqft
Beautiful renovated expanded cape on a wide lot. Mint condition with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flrs. Perfect Beach home with 4 beds and large rooms for dining and family time. Outdoor shower and side deck.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Park
140 Williamson Street
140 Williamson Street, Bay Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Amazing waterviews down the canal like open Bay. Completely renovated and raised FEMA compliant. Boaters delight on a quiet dead-end st w one slip inc. Hardwood floors open and spacious. SS appaliance, stone counters, CAC.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
452 Albern Ave
452 Albern Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated Home. 3 Large BR, 1FBath, EIK,LR, FDR. Close to public transportation, Waterview. 2 car garage and dock use not included

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
655 E Walnut Street
655 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Upper Sunny 2 large BR;Large Front Breezy Porch;full Bath-Separate Stall Shower;Formal dining room;EIK-Granite, SS Appliances; Washer/Dryer; HW floors;Lot of Closets;Private Driveway & Garage; Close to Beaches,Stores and Restaurants;Tenant pays
City Guide for Freeport, NY

Freeport is home to the Nautical Mile, the best example of a waterside strip you'll find east of anything. A huge festival is held every June, and when residents of New York City and Long Island aren't bringing money into the town during this festival, residents can enjoy the historic strip by having a nice dinner seated next to the waterfront.

Freeport is a gorgeous little village with a population around 43,000. It's often referred to as a commuter town, since most individuals who live there actually travel outside of the village to go to work. Honestly though, who wants to live by their job anyway? The village's historic roots run deep with written historical records dating back to the 1640s. It may have lost its colonial nickname of the "Great South Woods," but it surely kept the "great" part. And if you know how to play your cards right, you can call Freeport home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Freeport, NY

Freeport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

