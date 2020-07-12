Apartment List
/
NY
/
eastchester
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM

195 Apartments for rent in Eastchester, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eastchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10 Wright Place
10 Wright Pl, Eastchester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
800 sqft
Renovated and bright apartment with plenty of closet space..Convenient to all.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
42 Harney Road
42 Harney Road, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
Freshly renovated 3-bedroom home that's bright and airy with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms and great flow. Newly painted and soon to have all brand-new windows.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
281 Garth Road
281 Garth Road, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,350
550 sqft
Attractive and spacious studio apartment available for rent in doorman building with lovely courtyard views. Features an updated kitchen, spacious dressing room. Laundry available on every floor. Free parking with Garth Road permit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
51 Highland Avenue
51 Highland Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
The perfect home for those looking for a large outdoor space just in time for summer! The gorgeous, deep yard is perfect for playing and summer entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
192 Garth Road
192 Garth Rd, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
A/O... 6/21 Move-Right In!!! Stunning, sunlit tastefully converted studio redesigned to include an open concept layout and comfortable bedroom in beautiful pre-war building.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
59 Woodruff Avenue
59 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1800 sqft
This 4 Bed Rm ,2 full Bth house has extra room for the office. Conveniently located to walk to RR, School and shopping; Walk out from the eat in kitchen to Roofed deck to enjoy family life. Finished basement is a good size play room for children.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15 Tuckahoe Avenue
15 Tuckahoe Avenue, Eastchester, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
2700 sqft
Very charming home includes second kitchen, full bathroom, living room, and two bedrooms on the ground floor.
Results within 1 mile of Eastchester
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
2850 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
396 Columbus Avenue
396 Columbus Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
CONVENIENCE***BEAUTIFUL***BRIGHT - This sunlit 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home offers everything you will need: 4 minute walk to the Train, Laundry in the basement, parking for one car in the garage, along with storage.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
110 Sagamore Road
110 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1750 sqft
Mint Condition 21st century 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse on the Bronxville/Tuckahoe border. Easy access to both villages. Ultra convenient to metro rail at either train station.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. PLEASE NOTE: Landlord is offering a 13 month lease with One Month Free. This offer expires on July 31, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
44 Kress Avenue
44 Kress Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra large one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus room. Large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Easy access to highways, Close to schools, shops, and transportation. Close to Webster Magnet School. Lots of storage space and extra large closet.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2 Consulate Drive
2 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1056 sqft
Unit is vacant and can be shown following Covid - 19 guidelines. Masks and gloves must be worn. Great 2 bedroom 2 bath in gated complex with pool walking distance to Metro North.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
22 Pleasant Place
22 Pleasant Place, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Located just a 5 minute walk to the Tuckahoe train station, this renovated 3 bedroom apartment has new windows, hardwood floors. New kitchen with quartz countertops, new wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
520 First Avenue
520 First Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1325 sqft
Please qualify your client. Credit must be above 700+ . NTN application will be required. Owner does live on first floor. Renters insurance required.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
40 Fairview Avenue
40 Fairview Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
945 sqft
Large 1 bedroom with hardwood floors in the heart of Tuckahoe with tons of natural light. Living Room, Dining Room/Office, Bedroom with large custom closet. Second floor walk-up. Walk to Metro North, shops and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
86 Brown Road
86 Brown Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1204 sqft
Sunny Fox Meadow 3 bedroom colonial, filled with lots of natural light. Renovated baths. Walk to train, town, shops, bus and park. Hardwood floors throughout. Silestone countertops & stainless steel appliances. New Oak cabinets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
31 Fairview Avenue
31 Fairview Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Bright & Spacious One Bedroom unit in the Heart of Tuckahoe. Features include brand new kitchen and bath, large living room/dining room combo, private laundry in unit.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
116 Sunnyside Way
116 Sunnyside Way, New Rochelle, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
2736 sqft
48 hour notice for all showings! Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom Colonial rental in the North End of New Rochelle available now!! Just shy of 0.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 beds/1.5 baths!parking/All-Incl.2 blocks TRAIN! - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
City Guide for Eastchester, NY

Eastchester, New York is older than the USA. The town started in 1664 when 10 families high-tailed it to the area from Fairfield, Connecticut. A year later, the Eastchester Covenant defined the must-follow list for everyone within reading distance. In the 1840s, the landscape went from farmville to it current township when the railroad arrived.

Heading home for Eastchester is like going for summer vacation at grandma's house in the country, if grandma was the head of a Fortune 500 company and lived in a house with more Grecian columns than in the original Acropolis. The trees, lakes and small-town retail sections make it easy to forget that you're in one of the more densely populated and urban locations of the state. And the population is small enough that Bill behind the counter will call you by your first name every time you pop in for groceries. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eastchester, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eastchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Eastchester 2 BedroomsEastchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEastchester 3 BedroomsEastchester Apartments with Balcony
Eastchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEastchester Apartments with ParkingEastchester Apartments with PoolEastchester Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Eastchester Cheap PlacesEastchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsEastchester Pet Friendly PlacesEastchester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYMount Vernon, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NY
Old Greenwich, CTGreat Neck Estates, NYSands Point, NYPalisades Park, NJMount Kisco, NYPearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYIrvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology