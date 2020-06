Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry pool

Totally Modern - Like Nothing Else in Southampton Pines. Pristine, light-filled, and turnkey home inside and out. Ideal for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen opens into a great room surrounded by walls of glass with views of backyard oasis including meticulous gardens, heated pool, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen. Open concept living room and dining room, huge master suite, three guest rooms, large laundry room, and custom finishes throughout.