Apartment List
/
NY
/
copiague
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 1:49 PM

68 Apartments for rent in Copiague, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Copiague apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3
55 Taylor Avenue, Copiague, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
725 sqft
GGS HOLDINGS, INC - Property Id: 274239 Tenant's responsibilities: Gas, electric, rental insurance. Pet policy fee of: $50/per pet under 50lbs. Management responsibility: water, trash landscaping, general maintenance. Great environment, Enclosed.
Results within 1 mile of Copiague

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
18 Nancy Pl
18 East Nancy Place, East Massapequa, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint 4 bedroom 2 bath Cape. Home features Granite Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, den with fireplace, wood floors, ceramic floors, garage, laundry hook-ups and fenced yard. Cost to transportation, major highway and shopping.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
565 Albany Avenue
565 Albany Avenue, North Amityville, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,838
Senior Gated Community Sits On 13 Beautiful Acres.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Amityville
42 Greene Ave
42 Greene Avenue, Amityville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Look no further your dreams have come true with this diamond condition 1st floor 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Amityville Village.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindenhurst
538 W Hoffman Avenue
538 West Hoffman Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY
Studio
$4,995
5000 sqft
Amazing Location, Location, 5000 Sqt Ft Building For Rent. More Than 7 Cars Parking. Please No Mechanical Repairs. Under Rental Sq Ft. Price
Results within 5 miles of Copiague
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,985
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
3 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,324
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Massapequa
163 New Hampshire Ave
163 New Hampshire Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
House is a legal 2 family, 2 floor apartment, partial use of yard, close to all, hard wood floors, close to all.street parking, tenants split heating bill 50/50 House has stainless steel appliances, newly renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
140 Ketridge St
140 Ketridge Street, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious Upper Level 3 Bedroom in Legal Two by C/O! All spacious rooms throughout, close to shops and transportation! Plenty of sunlight and generous storage space! Washer and dryer included. N/S, N/P. This one will not last!

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindenhurst
305 Idaho St
305 Idaho Street, Lindenhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Beautiful one bedroom Apt. with private entrance and patio facing woods.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
66 Gordon Ave
66 Gordon Avenue, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
Gorgeous Apartment with Large Rooms! Heat is Included! Yard Use! FIREPLACE IS FOR SHOW ONLY! One small dog under 10 lbs. or cat negotiable.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
925 Fulton Street
925 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
Welcome home! Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Large Corner Property Home. Located conveniently on Route 109 with access to shopping centers and public transportation nearby.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
11 Willoughby Pl
11 Willoughby Place, West Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Great cottage located south of Montauk Hwy. Totally updated through out with 1.5 baths. Bright airy Eat in Kitchen. Added bonus detached garage.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
9 Captains Drive
9 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,085
680 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
310 Staples St
310 Staples Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
875 sqft
Beautiful Redone 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment. Updated Eat In Kitchen With Updated Appliances/Counters And White Shaker Cabinets. Plus A Washer And Dryer Included. Updated Designer Bathroom With All Updated Fixtures. Plus 2 Ac's In The Wall.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
East Farmingdale
35 Baldwin St
35 Baldwin Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2nd Floor Fully Updated 3 BDR 1 Bth Rental in Farmingdale Wood Floors thru-out! Use of half of the Backyard Included

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Massapequa Park
329 Ocean Avenue
329 Ocean Avenue, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
52 Maple Street
52 Maple Street, West Babylon, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully renovated, Granite and cherry KitchenHugh entertainment LR,Banquet DR,Lge Master ste w/sliding doors to terrace.Garage not incl, we can discuss pets.Great for lge or ext fam.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
745 Conklin St
745 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Location, Location! Welcome home to this beautiful, unique, one of a kind Condo in the highly sought after location in Farmingdale. Designed and renovated by a top professional Architect Designer.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
253 Main Street
253 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Beautiful, recently renovated, state of the art 2nd floor rear apartment with EIK w/quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, LR, Full Bath w/new ceramic tile, Master Bedroom with large closets, Laundry Room w/stackable washer & dryer,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Copiague, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Copiague apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Copiague 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCopiague 2 Bedroom Apartments
Copiague Apartments with BalconiesCopiague Apartments with Parking
Copiague Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYCentral Islip, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NY
Melville, NYWest Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYIsland Park, NYLevittown, NYSt. James, NYFarmingdale, NYEast Atlantic Beach, NYEast Rockaway, NYNorthport, NY
Cedarhurst, NYBellmore, NYUniondale, NYLido Beach, NYWest Babylon, NYBay Park, NYHewlett, NYOld Westbury, NYMerrick, NYNorth Hills, NYCentereach, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
Hofstra UniversityMolloy College
Farmingdale State College