Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Copiague, NY with garages

Copiague apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
4 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,324
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,985
1323 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
310 Staples St
310 Staples Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
875 sqft
Beautiful Redone 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment. Updated Eat In Kitchen With Updated Appliances/Counters And White Shaker Cabinets. Plus A Washer And Dryer Included. Updated Designer Bathroom With All Updated Fixtures. Plus 2 Ac's In The Wall.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
11 Willoughby Pl
11 Willoughby Place, West Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Great cottage located south of Montauk Hwy. Totally updated through out with 1.5 baths. Bright airy Eat in Kitchen. Added bonus detached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
52 Maple Street
52 Maple Street, West Babylon, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully renovated, Granite and cherry KitchenHugh entertainment LR,Banquet DR,Lge Master ste w/sliding doors to terrace.Garage not incl, we can discuss pets.Great for lge or ext fam.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &
Results within 10 miles of Copiague

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1761 sqft
Available Immediately. Freshly painted, bright and spacious Split style house. Diamond condition, Lot of updates, new refrigerator, new oven and more....This property features high ceiling, hardwood floor and a nice deck.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
30 Spruce St
30 Spruce Street, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Ranch House In Hicksville Offering 4 Large Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Large Open Living Room, Full Basemen With Separate Entrance , Two Car Garage, oil Boiler, Gas Cooking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
47 Cedar St
47 Cedar Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
North Hicksville 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Finished Basement, Two Story Well Kept Detached Garage, Mid Block Location

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Huntington
22 Deepdale Drive
22 Deepdale Drive, South Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Immaculate duplex apartment in legal two family house, featuring modern updates throughout. Features two large sunny bedrooms with brand new ductless air conditioning splits in each bedroom. Modern updated bathroom shower, tub, and vanity.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
206 Spindle Road
206 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Updated and impeccably maintained 5 bedroom Levitt home with 2 bedrooms on main level & 3 bedrooms on 2nd level. New eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors, 2 updated bathrooms. Hardwood floors, freshly painted, newer carpets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Plainview
147 Roxton Rd
147 Roxton Road, Plainview, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
7242 sqft
Beautiful home - 79x104 lot size, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, full basement and one car garage. The house is move in mint condition.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Bellmore
2369 Lincoln St
2369 Lincoln Street, North Bellmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape On A Nice Residential Block. It Includes A Huge Updated Eik, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement. It Includes Electric. Small Behave Dod/ Cat Accepted. New Carpets Installed.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
41 Eaton Road
41 Eaton Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Beautiful Clearview Village Split. Rented Furnished for 6 months to 1 year. Brand New Furniture.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
46 Squirrel Lane
46 Squirrel Lane, Levittown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpeting and paint, one car detached garage in rear, use of driveway and yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping tenant responsible for watering and snow removal.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
155 W 11th St
155 West 11th Street, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,500
This large 1BR/1BA residence in the West Village features 11ft ceilings highly-crafted details, deeply luxurious finishes, and views over the lush private garden of The Greenwich Lane.
City Guide for Copiague, NY

Did you know that Copiague is on the same latitude as Thessaloniki, Greece? Get your gyros ready!

A hamlet (forget Shakespeare, this refers to a community within an unincorporated town) located within the Town of Babylon, Copiague shares the same latitude with Thessaloniki, Greece and is situated 35 miles east of Manhattan. And though it doesn't get tons of national attention, 22,000 residents (give or take a few) seem to think it's an outstanding place to live. If you're on the side of those 22,000 locals, good for you. Let's take a good look at some rental condos or apartments in this community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Copiague, NY

Copiague apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

