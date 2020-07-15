25 Apartments for rent in Copiague, NY with balconies
A hamlet (forget Shakespeare, this refers to a community within an unincorporated town) located within the Town of Babylon, Copiague shares the same latitude with Thessaloniki, Greece and is situated 35 miles east of Manhattan. And though it doesn't get tons of national attention, 22,000 residents (give or take a few) seem to think it's an outstanding place to live. If you're on the side of those 22,000 locals, good for you. Let's take a good look at some rental condos or apartments in this community. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Copiague renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.