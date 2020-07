Amenities

Totally renovated and gorgeous three bedroom one and a half bath duplex in the Clarkstown school district. Centrally located, walking distance to Rockland Lake, Congers Park, and public transportation. Formal dining room and living room with three ceiling fans. Extra large eat in kitchen with washer and dryer. Totally painted and with new berber carpets throughout. New energy efficient boiler with extra insulation throughout. Private entrance and parking lot. Shared backyard. Unfinished attic perfect for an exercise room. Impeccable.