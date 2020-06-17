174 Ketay Drive

Amenities
Updated Hi Ranch Located in a peaceful Cul-De-Sec with wide backyard. This Well Maintained home features Inviting Bright Living room with Updated Anderson picture Window. New LED high-hats & Lights throughout; 2.5 Updated Bathrooms and eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counter-Top and Very young age Appliances. Sprinkler System front and back. 4 years-old Hard Wood Flooring, Roof and Driveway. Lower level has a open entertaining space, and extra 3 rms with Sound-Proof. True Gem you don't want to miss!