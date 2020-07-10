91 miller road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

September and October availability. Located in Canaan, NY, less than a mile from the Massachusetts border, this wonderful 1700s post and beam farmhouse has recently undergone total restoration. Knoll Rock offers a wonderful combination of historic features combined with state-of-the-art comforts and amenities. Set on two tranquil acres, close to all the cultural and leisure activities the Berkshires and Hudson Valley region has to offer, this is the perfect place for a relaxing getaway or memorable vacation. The owners offer a beach membership to private Queechy Lake as well as Kayaks are included. The home is 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. There is a lock-off kitchenette/bedroom/family room which can be used for family/guests. $9,000 per month. Three bedroom home less the lock-off space offered at $7,000 per month.