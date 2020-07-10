All apartments in Columbia County
Columbia County, NY
91 miller road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:14 PM

91 miller road

91 Miller Road · (518) 392-2700
Location

91 Miller Road, Columbia County, NY 12029

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2022 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
September and October availability. Located in Canaan, NY, less than a mile from the Massachusetts border, this wonderful 1700s post and beam farmhouse has recently undergone total restoration. Knoll Rock offers a wonderful combination of historic features combined with state-of-the-art comforts and amenities. Set on two tranquil acres, close to all the cultural and leisure activities the Berkshires and Hudson Valley region has to offer, this is the perfect place for a relaxing getaway or memorable vacation. The owners offer a beach membership to private Queechy Lake as well as Kayaks are included. The home is 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.&nbsp; There is a lock-off kitchenette/bedroom/family room which can be used for family/guests. $9,000 per month.&nbsp; Three bedroom home less the lock-off space offered at $7,000 per month.&nbsp;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

