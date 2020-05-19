All apartments in Columbia County
475 Snydertown Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:44 PM

475 Snydertown Road

475 Snydertown Road · (518) 653-9858
Location

475 Snydertown Road, Columbia County, NY 12521

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spend summer in the country at this Claverack farmhouse on a quiet country road. Living room with stone fireplace, large, eat-in kitchen, 1 bedroom, 3/4 bath and 1/4 bath on the ground floor and 2 bedrooms plus sitting area on the 2nd floor. The house is on 27 bucolic acres with easy access to the TSP, 2 hr's to NYC and 15 minutes to Hudson. Application required for summer 2020, June1- Labor day, lease. Full term payment, security deposit plus commission due at lease signing. Pets at owners discretion. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Snydertown Road have any available units?
475 Snydertown Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 475 Snydertown Road have?
Some of 475 Snydertown Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Snydertown Road currently offering any rent specials?
475 Snydertown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Snydertown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 Snydertown Road is pet friendly.
Does 475 Snydertown Road offer parking?
No, 475 Snydertown Road does not offer parking.
Does 475 Snydertown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Snydertown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Snydertown Road have a pool?
No, 475 Snydertown Road does not have a pool.
Does 475 Snydertown Road have accessible units?
No, 475 Snydertown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Snydertown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Snydertown Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Snydertown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 Snydertown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
