475 Snydertown Road

Spend summer in the country at this Claverack farmhouse on a quiet country road. Living room with stone fireplace, large, eat-in kitchen, 1 bedroom, 3/4 bath and 1/4 bath on the ground floor and 2 bedrooms plus sitting area on the 2nd floor. The house is on 27 bucolic acres with easy access to the TSP, 2 hr's to NYC and 15 minutes to Hudson. Application required for summer 2020, June1- Labor day, lease. Full term payment, security deposit plus commission due at lease signing. Pets at owners discretion. No smokers.