166 Hilltop Road

Rise above it all... This hilltop modern ranch commands panoramic Catskill views from most rooms, thanks to its one-level open plan, freshly renovated by the architect-owner with your comfort and convenience in mind. The spacious, well-equipped kitchen and dining room flow seamlessly into the vaulted living room, while 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are tucked on the other side of the house for peace and privacy. Utilities, including central air-conditioning and WiFi, are provided along with furnishings, linens, and basic supplies. A serene, climate-controlled remote office space, outdoor dining and seating area, and broad lawn complete the picture. Located on a quiet road just outside the hamlet of Germantown, the house has easy access to hiking, biking, water, and other recreation. Available starting July 17, $10,000/month, 2-month minimum, rate negotiable for longer-term stays.