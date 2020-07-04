All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:26 PM

166 Hilltop Road

166 Hilltop Road · (212) 380-8612
Location

166 Hilltop Road, Columbia County, NY 12526

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Rise above it all... This hilltop modern ranch commands panoramic Catskill views from most rooms, thanks to its one-level open plan, freshly renovated by the architect-owner with your comfort and convenience in mind. The spacious, well-equipped kitchen and dining room flow seamlessly into the vaulted living room, while 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are tucked on the other side of the house for peace and privacy. Utilities, including central air-conditioning and WiFi, are provided along with furnishings, linens, and basic supplies. A serene, climate-controlled remote office space, outdoor dining and seating area, and broad lawn complete the picture. Located on a quiet road just outside the hamlet of Germantown, the house has easy access to hiking, biking, water, and other recreation. Available starting July 17, $10,000/month, 2-month minimum, rate negotiable for longer-term stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Hilltop Road have any available units?
166 Hilltop Road has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 166 Hilltop Road have?
Some of 166 Hilltop Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Hilltop Road currently offering any rent specials?
166 Hilltop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Hilltop Road pet-friendly?
No, 166 Hilltop Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia County.
Does 166 Hilltop Road offer parking?
No, 166 Hilltop Road does not offer parking.
Does 166 Hilltop Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Hilltop Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Hilltop Road have a pool?
No, 166 Hilltop Road does not have a pool.
Does 166 Hilltop Road have accessible units?
No, 166 Hilltop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Hilltop Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Hilltop Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Hilltop Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 166 Hilltop Road has units with air conditioning.
