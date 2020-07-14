Riverwalk Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly business center

Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY. Conveniently located just minutes from major interstates connecting you to Troy, Albany, Saratoga Springs, NY and other Capital Region locations. Our one, two-, or three-bedroom apartments come with fine amenities, including on-site parking, high-speed internet, riverfront views, pool, a 24/7 fitness center and 24/7 laundry center. We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full picture of what we can offer.