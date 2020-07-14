All apartments in Cohoes
Find more places like Riverwalk Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cohoes, NY
/
Riverwalk Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:48 PM

Riverwalk Apartments

200 Riverwalk Way · (518) 302-2692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cohoes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY 12047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 98 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 90 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 168 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverwalk Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
business center
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY. Conveniently located just minutes from major interstates connecting you to Troy, Albany, Saratoga Springs, NY and other Capital Region locations. Our one, two-, or three-bedroom apartments come with fine amenities, including on-site parking, high-speed internet, riverfront views, pool, a 24/7 fitness center and 24/7 laundry center. We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full picture of what we can offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 redecorating fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 45lbs
Dogs
limit: 1
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $100 per month. Other, assigned. We have surface lot parking and garages are also available for rent. Please call for parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverwalk Apartments have any available units?
Riverwalk Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riverwalk Apartments have?
Some of Riverwalk Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverwalk Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riverwalk Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverwalk Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverwalk Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Riverwalk Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riverwalk Apartments offers parking.
Does Riverwalk Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverwalk Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverwalk Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Riverwalk Apartments has a pool.
Does Riverwalk Apartments have accessible units?
No, Riverwalk Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Riverwalk Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverwalk Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverwalk Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riverwalk Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Riverwalk Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square
Cohoes, NY 12047
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St
Cohoes, NY 12047
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir
Cohoes, NY 12047
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr
Cohoes, NY 12065
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place
Cohoes, NY 12047

Similar Pages

Cohoes 1 BedroomsCohoes 2 Bedrooms
Cohoes Apartments with GymCohoes Apartments with Parking
Cohoes Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
Westmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NY
Saugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint Rose
Schenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity