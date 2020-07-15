/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Central Islip, NY
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
30 Mcgowan Lane
30 Mc Gowan Lane, Central Islip, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 Mcgowan Lane in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Central Islip
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
44 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,832
1020 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip Terrace
38 Nassau Street
38 Nassau St, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.
Results within 5 miles of Central Islip
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,962
1465 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Nesconset
6 Barkley Ln
6 Barkley Lane, Nesconset, NY
Beautiful colonial in smithtown school district quiet street close to all fenced yard driveway parking some furniture can be included. Credit check
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sayville
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
123 Windwatch Drive
123 Windwatch Drive, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Once You're Here, You Won't Want To Leave! Beautiful Upper Unit Overlooking The Pond And Golf Course.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Commack
20 Gamay Court
20 Gamay Court, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Ranch Side of Duplex in Country Woods. Three Bedroom, 2Full Bath with EIK, Living Rom, Sliders to Deck and Yard,CAC, Gas Heat, Cul de sac. Garage Storage. Pets Allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
59 Beecher Ave
59 Beecher Avenue, East Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Clean cozy expanded ranch/3 bedroom/1 bathroom/attached 1 car
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
114 Islip Ave
114 Islip Avenue, Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming 2nd floor apartment located in Islip. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms. Very close to shopping, restaurants & LIRR. Washer / Dryer being installed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
36 Rainbow Dr
36 Rainbow Drive, Hauppauge, NY
3 to 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Hi ranch with 2 car garage within the Hauppauge School District. Tenant to pay all utilities.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
24 Helen Ave
24 Helen Avenue, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Nicely updated Ranch Home Offers updated kitchen, baths,hardwood floors, windows, roof & siding. Sliders off kitchen to yard. Large detached 2 car garage
Results within 10 miles of Central Islip
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Nissequogue
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
269 West Walk
269 West Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
SEASONAL WEEKLY RENTAL (FRI-FRI) Enjoy spectacular ocean and bay views from this newly constructed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom modern beach home, with in-ground pool and hot tub! Large home, large property, and vast views from the open floor-plan second
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Ivy Walk
11 Ivy Walk, Fire Island, NY
WEEKLY RENTAL..Finest new construction in Cherry Grove. A stunning elevated four bedrooms two full baths with central A/C and heated pool. High-end appliances, ice maker, full size washer & dryer, satellite Wi-Fi and HDTV service.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
25 Atlantic
25 Atlantic Avenue, Fire Island, NY
Great Location, Very Open & Airy. Thick Foliage For Privacy. Very Close To Ocean Beach Village. This Home Includes 8 Beach Chairs, A Wagon And Beach Umbrella.
Similar Pages
Central Islip Apartments with BalconiesCentral Islip Apartments with ParkingCentral Islip Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTStratford, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NY
Darien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYYaphank, NYBellport, NYSelden, NYGarden City, NYRocky Point, NYUniondale, NY