Bright & Sunny Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Renovated Apt W/Full Finished Basement, Large Eik W/Quartz Countertops, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Gleaming HW Floors, Use Of Yard, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 Pearsall Avenue have any available units?