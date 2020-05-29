All apartments in Cedarhurst
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

404 Pearsall Avenue

404 Pearsall Avenue · (800) 774-1462
Location

404 Pearsall Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Cedarhurst

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1st Fl · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright & Sunny Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Renovated Apt W/Full Finished Basement, Large Eik W/Quartz Countertops, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Gleaming HW Floors, Use Of Yard, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Pearsall Avenue have any available units?
404 Pearsall Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 404 Pearsall Avenue have?
Some of 404 Pearsall Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Pearsall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 Pearsall Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Pearsall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 404 Pearsall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedarhurst.
Does 404 Pearsall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 404 Pearsall Avenue does offer parking.
Does 404 Pearsall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Pearsall Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Pearsall Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 Pearsall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 Pearsall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 Pearsall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Pearsall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Pearsall Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Pearsall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Pearsall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
