28 North Street 2

Camillus, NY 1 bedroom apt with a BEAUTIFUL view! - Property Id: 252283



Available immediately is a beautiful one bedroom apartment in the Village of Camillus. Apartment was recently redone with fresh paint throughout while also being clean and sanitized. Includes one bedroom with a large closet, large living room with dining area off to side, as well as fridge, stove & dishwasher. Entry foyer also has a large closet. Apartment has a balcony with a BEAUTIFUL VIEW! Apt is located on a quiet street in the Village of Camillus and you will have long term neighbors who are peaceful and quiet. You will not be disappointed. NO dogs allowed, we can talk personally about any other pets. Apt is $725/mo plus utilities and requires a $725 security deposit, credit and background check. Calls will be made to your place of employment and previous living quarters. There is NO off street parking at this location. Thanks and I look forward to hearing from you. Michael

No Dogs Allowed



