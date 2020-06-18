All apartments in Camillus
Find more places like 28 North Street 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camillus, NY
/
28 North Street 2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

28 North Street 2

28 North Street · (315) 243-5621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camillus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

28 North Street, Camillus, NY 13031
Camillus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Camillus, NY 1 bedroom apt with a BEAUTIFUL view! - Property Id: 252283

Available immediately is a beautiful one bedroom apartment in the Village of Camillus. Apartment was recently redone with fresh paint throughout while also being clean and sanitized. Includes one bedroom with a large closet, large living room with dining area off to side, as well as fridge, stove & dishwasher. Entry foyer also has a large closet. Apartment has a balcony with a BEAUTIFUL VIEW! Apt is located on a quiet street in the Village of Camillus and you will have long term neighbors who are peaceful and quiet. You will not be disappointed. NO dogs allowed, we can talk personally about any other pets. Apt is $725/mo plus utilities and requires a $725 security deposit, credit and background check. Calls will be made to your place of employment and previous living quarters. There is NO off street parking at this location. Thanks and I look forward to hearing from you. Michael
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252283
Property Id 252283

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5673005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 North Street 2 have any available units?
28 North Street 2 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 North Street 2 have?
Some of 28 North Street 2's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 North Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
28 North Street 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 North Street 2 pet-friendly?
No, 28 North Street 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camillus.
Does 28 North Street 2 offer parking?
Yes, 28 North Street 2 does offer parking.
Does 28 North Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 North Street 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 North Street 2 have a pool?
No, 28 North Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 28 North Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 28 North Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 28 North Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 North Street 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 North Street 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 North Street 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28 North Street 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl
Camillus, NY 13031
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St
Camillus, NY 13031

Similar Pages

Camillus 2 BedroomsCamillus Apartments with Balcony
Camillus Apartments with ParkingCamillus Dog Friendly Apartments
Camillus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYIthaca, NYBaldwinsville, NY
Liverpool, NYOswego, NYRome, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversityCornell University
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity