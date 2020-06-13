/
/
camillus
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Camillus, NY📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Camillus
13 Units Available
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Camillus
1 Unit Available
28 North Street 2
28 North Street, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$725
Camillus, NY 1 bedroom apt with a BEAUTIFUL view! - Property Id: 252283 Available immediately is a beautiful one bedroom apartment in the Village of Camillus.
Results within 10 miles of Camillus
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Village of Baldwinsville
13 Units Available
The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane, Baldwinsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, luxurious complex close to shopping, dining, the Lakeview Amphitheater, and the Seneca River Trail in Baldwinsville. Pet-friendly apartments with chef-inspired kitchens and private outdoor living spaces.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Village of Baldwinsville
1 Unit Available
215 Meadow St
215 Meadow Street, Baldwinsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Available 07/01/20 House for Rent on the water - Property Id: 299697 House in the village of Baldwinsville, quiet and safe location right on the river. No pets and no smoking inside the rental. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakefront
1 Unit Available
400 Spencer St
400 Spencer Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1000 sqft
400 Spencer St. Apt 101 - Property Id: 248213 Beautiful, modern apartment in the Inner Harbor area. Close to downtown, Destiny USA, Franklin Square and right on the creek walk! Also conveniently located near I-81 and I-690. One bedroom, one full.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
359 Valley Dr
359 Valley Drive, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$875
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1ba!! 875./mo+ Valley Area - Property Id: 265633 Great upstairs 3 bdrm apartment close to grocery stores, restaurants, McKinley Park, Elmwood Park and Kirk Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
108 Parker Avenue
108 Parker Avenue, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550 Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Far West Side
1 Unit Available
431 Tompkins Street - 1
431 Tompkins St, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
575 sqft
Available 9/1/20. Completely renovated studio/ 1BR, hardwood floors everywhere, newer roof, on-site laundry. Comes with a parking spot.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Westside
1 Unit Available
1067 West Genesee Street - 1
1067 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
First floor apartment built in the 1900's.
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Galeville
1 Unit Available
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Liverpool
1 Unit Available
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1485 Genesee Street East
1485 East Genesee Street, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1808 sqft
Four bedroom Colonial located a little over a mile from the village of Skaneateles. Great layout with a large sunny country kitchen, formal dining room, spacious living room and first floor master suite, including laundry hookup.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Camillus, the median rent is $633 for a studio, $707 for a 1-bedroom, $893 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,171 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Camillus, check out our monthly Camillus Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Camillus area include Le Moyne College, Onondaga Community College, Syracuse University, Cornell University, and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Camillus from include Syracuse, Ithaca, Baldwinsville, Liverpool, and Oswego.