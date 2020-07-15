/
/
/
Ithaca College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM
15 Apartments For Rent Near Ithaca College
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 02:45 PM
6 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
3 Units Available
Aces Apartments
426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$1,080
1 Bedroom
$1,325
6 Bedrooms
$755
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
112 West Tompkins Street
112 West Tompkins Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$865
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available now! This Fall Creek studio apartment is so cute. It is on the second floor of a well maintained building, sitting right on the corner of West Tompkins Street and Auburn Street, in downtown Ithaca.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
809 S. Aurora St.
809 South Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
809 S. Aurora St Available 08/05/20 Now available as a 10 month lease from August 5, 2020 till June 5, 2021. Just $400.00 per person, per month, with a signed ten month lease. If needed lease can be extended to 12 months.
1 of 50
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
214 Dryden Road
214 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY
7 Bedrooms
$805
12 Bedrooms
Ask
14-BR House in Central Collegetown Available 08/17/20 An excellent location in central Collegetown with many large bright rooms.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
330 West State Street
330 West State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$725
Available now. A second floor, studio apartment, located on West State Street in Ithaca. The location is just steps from the Ithaca Commons, there is a TCAT bus stop right outside the building.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
712
206 North Quarry Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Furnished 1 bedroom with Spacious Kitchen - Access to Outdoor Porch Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom on 2nd Floor of 3 story building - Intersection of East Seneca Street and North Quarry St... walk to campus 10 minutes...
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
216 park place
216 Park Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Cozy one bedroom apartment downtown - Property Id: 146936 A cozy newly renovated, furnished apt. perfect for one person.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Stewart Avenue - 3
700 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
435 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 Stewart Avenue - 3 in Ithaca. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
113 Stewart Ave #3
113 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bright and lovely 2 bdrm apt. High ceilings lots of closet space and built in's. Back yard with picnic table for BBQ's. Washer / dryer across the street. Private parking available. Close to campus and the commons. Quiet neighborhood.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
UPPER COLLEGETOWN - CLOSE TO CAMPUS
210 Delaware Avenue, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
This three bedroom apartment is very bright with large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors. There is a nice sunporch and front porch with great views. The house is in upper Collegetown, very close to Cornell.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Private and Cozy with Large Yard
715 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Furnished, Private and Cozy with Large Yard Available 08/01/20 Clean, bright, spacious and incredibly central second floor duplex unit in Ithaca's beautiful Fall Creek neighborhood! Just blocks from Ithaca's city center Commons boasting the city's
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom
702 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 This is a huge apartment that has separate dining room. It is a very bright apartment with a nice front porch and yard. It also has a back porch.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
127 College Avenue
127 College Ave, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Assigned Permitted Parking in Collegetown*** Standard lot parking $1000. Available starting June 1st. Snow removal included. (RLNE5694334)