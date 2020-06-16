Rent Calculator
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage
2522 Delaware Avenue
No Longer Available
2522 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216
North Delaware
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two car garage conveniently located on Delaware Ave in North Buffalo/Kenmore with workshop for storage use only. Includes electric for basic use.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage have any available units?
2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buffalo, NY
.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buffalo Rent Report
.
Is 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage pet-friendly?
No, 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buffalo
.
Does 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage does offer parking.
Does 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage have a pool?
No, 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage have accessible units?
No, 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage have units with air conditioning?
No, 2522 Delaware Avenue - 1, Garage does not have units with air conditioning.
