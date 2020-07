Amenities

North Buffalo - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor. You open the door to an open concept living space with an updated kitchen and breakfast bar. Included amenities are: gas (heat), electric, cable, internet, air conditioning, appliances including microwave and dishwasher, nice hardwoods throughout, washer/dryer, as well as plenty of off street parking. Electric, Gas, internet with central air included.

2 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME