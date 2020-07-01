/
1 bedroom apartments
32 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brentwood, NY
1 of 4
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
829 Suffolk Ave - 8
829 Suffolk Ave, Brentwood, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
354 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 829 Suffolk Ave - 8 in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
1 of 11
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
9 Newbrook Ln
9 Newbrook Lane, Bay Shore, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Near highways, shopping malls, LIRR, Beautiful cozy apartment with a view. Safe neighborhood. You just pay for electric. 24 hours surveillance. No section 8 or any other government sponsored programs. Good for a couple or small family.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
53 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,846
665 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
36 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,752
694 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
1 of 6
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
East Northport
9 Arleigh Road
9 Arleigh Road, East Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 Bedroom apartment, private entrance, all utilities included. Maximum of two people. No pets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
705 Towne House Vlg
705 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Big and bright Unit conveniently located near expressway. Closets galore Over sized rooms Newer kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors..Laundry inside of unit with new washer and dryer... CLEAN!!!
1 of 3
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Village of the Branch
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.
1 of 9
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
304 Old Country Rd
304 Old Country Road, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
One bedroom apartment with full sized kitchen and large bedroom with walk in closet. Electric separate. Heat included. Open house on Saturday 6/20 from 11:30-1 Masks and gloves required. Sign in and sign Disclosure forms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
365 Route 111
365 Route 111, Smithtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Nice and roomy 1 bedroom unit- facing away from traffic, very quiet-also available for sale -see ml#3141064
1 of 8
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Commack
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment With Large Bedroom And Living/Dining Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area And Carpet In Bedroom. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees.
1 of 9
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
East Northport
3 Vine Ln
3 Vine Lane, East Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Private entrance to this first floor one bedroom apt that has been freshly painted and hardwood floor refinished. Kitchen with pantry, full bath with tub and shower doors. Bedroom with two closets, two windows and window A/C.
1 of 3
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
812 Towne House Vlg
812 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
lovely end unit 1br condo. Pool , tennis. Must see
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
East Islip
87 W Main Street
87 West Main Street, East Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
626 sqft
Brand New Main Street Location In The Heart Of Town. Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment. Call For A Private Viewing. Credit Check Required
Results within 10 miles of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
34 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,823
1038 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
33 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,360
976 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
$
15 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,885
933 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
167 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3
55 Taylor Avenue, Copiague, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
815 sqft
GGS HOLDINGS, INC - Property Id: 274239 Tenant's responsibilities: Gas, electric, rental insurance. Pet policy fee of: $50/per pet under 50lbs. Management responsibility: water, trash landscaping, general maintenance. Great environment, Enclosed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
130 Millard Avenue
130 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Largest Lakefront 1 Bedroom Corner Unit! Tranquil & Private Village Retreat: this open & airy, oversized, second-floor unit welcomes you with an open floor plan, a large living space w/walkout to a lakefront deck, opens to the dining room and eat-in
1 of 10
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Northport
146 Main Street
146 Main Street, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2nd Floor apartment/1 Bath/ EIK/ 1 Living Room/1 Bedroom
1 of 2
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
168 Milligan Road
168 Milligan Road, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
158 Captains Drive
158 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
