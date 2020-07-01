/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:42 PM
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brentwood, NY
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
30 Mcgowan Lane
30 Mc Gowan Lane, Central Islip, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 Mcgowan Lane in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
53 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1020 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Islip Terrace
83 Fairview Avenue
83 Fairview Avenue, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
This delightful home located in Islip Terrace, NY is now available.
1 of 20
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Dix Hills
122 Majestic Dr
122 Majestic Drive, Dix Hills, NY
Exquisite brick coloniale. Located on Acre of flat land w/luscious green lawns & specimen plantings.
1 of 9
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
40 W 9th
40 West 9th Street, Deer Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen/Eat in Kitchen, 3 Bedrooms, One Full Bath.. Master Bedroom has attached half bath. Quiet neighborhood. Close to LIRR, Shoping, and Highways..
1 of 5
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.
1 of 23
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
36 Rainbow Dr
36 Rainbow Drive, Hauppauge, NY
3 to 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Hi ranch with 2 car garage within the Hauppauge School District. Tenant to pay all utilities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Elwood
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room
1 of 7
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage
1 of 11
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Islip Terrace
38 Nassau Street
38 Nassau St, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
245 Oakland Ave
245 Oakland Avenue, Deer Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Diamond Ranch offering 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Newly Painted, Fireplace, Wood floors,Gas Heat, Central Air, Gorgeous Yard W/ Brick Oven, No Smoking, Partly finished basement with Laundry
Results within 10 miles of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
34 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,130
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
$
15 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
33 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
167 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,962
1465 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
1 of 19
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
1 Lendale Pl
1 Lendale Place, Huntington, NY
Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! Large basement for storage as well as 1 car garage. Updated Eat in Kitchen and baths, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.
1 of 16
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.
1 of 11
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire
1 of 16
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
4 Pearsall Pl
4 Pearsall Place, Huntington, NY
Bright Spacious Colonial with 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great outdoor space with large backyard and in ground pool.
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Nissequogue
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTStratford, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NY
Darien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYWest Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYBay Shore, NYEast Islip, NYIslandia, NYWest Islip, NYSmithtown, NYWest Babylon, NY