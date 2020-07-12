77 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, NY with parking
"In the difficult times which attended the war period, the name of Modern Times had become something of a by-word on Long Island because of the eccentric appearance and behavior of the original settlers. The leaders of the village decided to adopt a new name. Henry Edger, a famous resident, suggested Brentwood, the name of his home town in England, and it was adopted." (Verne Dyson)
Attractive is the first word that comes to mind in reference to Brentwood, and no, that's not a shout out to the city's residents. Of all the cities in New York, this is one of the most beautiful in terms of local attractions, parks and community amenities. If you'd rather enjoy golf, guided tours, community parks and family-focused programs than dance the night away in the big city, Brentwood is perfect for you. It also has a close-knit community feel, so pass on by if you have an anti-social streak. Brentwood is great if you are looking for spacious homes and apartments, cleanliness, friendly neighbors and interesting attractions, but brace yourself for a hefty price tag. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brentwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.