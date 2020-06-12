/
2 bedroom apartments
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellport, NY
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Results within 5 miles of Bellport
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Patchogue
8 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1119 sqft
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Results within 10 miles of Bellport
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Yaphank
6 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coram
5 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
15 Pinedale Ave
15 Pinedale Avenue, Farmingville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
Second floor apartment in legal two family owner occupied home. Two bedrooms , full bath, eat-in kitchen, living room. Lots of windows airy and bright. brand new carpets. Close to all. Quiet dead end street. Won't last!! Electric not included.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Sayville Rd
15 Sayville Road, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 bedroom 1 bath house
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Medford
1 Unit Available
253 Birchwood Rd
253 Birchwood Road, Medford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
252 River Rd
252 River Road, Shirley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Cute 2 Br 1 Bth ranch with part finished basement. Fully fenced yard, Directly across St from the Preserve. Very quiet. Great neighborhood. Just fully renovated and ready to move in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
155 Dogwood Road
155 Dogwood Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
706 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom with office, Living Room, Full Bath, Small Eat in kitchen & Bonus Room. Large fenced Yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
57 S Evergreen Drive
57 South Evergreen Drive, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Diamond condition * Possible 3rd Bdrm/Office * Newly renovated * Granite kitchen * New flooring * Huge rooms * Credit (FICO) Score Must Be over 700..No Exceptions * Absolutely No Pets Or Smoking * Detached Garage Available
1 of 1
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Middle Island
1 Unit Available
246 Fairview Cir
246 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor 2 Bed With Sunset Balcony, Corner Unit, Efficiency Kitchen, Formal Dining Area,Living Room With Sliders To Balcony, Bedroom, Full Bath With Laundry, Master With 1/2 Bath.
