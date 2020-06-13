Apartment List
/
NY
/
beacon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Beacon, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Beacon
1 Unit Available
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Beacon
1 Unit Available
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Beacon
1 Unit Available
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
812 PONDVIEW LOOP
812 Pondview Loop, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2850 sqft
Terrific end-unit in Holly Ridge, larger than most units with 2000 above ground sq/ft and 1st floor master bedroom. Features include vaulted ceilings, circular breakfast nook, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. Full unfinished basement for storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
Results within 5 miles of Beacon
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
Fishkill Village
9 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2 Main Street
2 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1908 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath colonial located on the majestic Hudson River providing fabulous views. Within 2 blocks of the Metro North to NYC.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
184 BROADWAY
184 Broadway, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated three-bedroom apartment in three-story, mixed use building on corner of rapidly gentrifying lower Broadway and Dubois Street in Newburgh.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
284 Liberty Street B
284 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Charming Apt.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
350 North Water Street 5-1
350 N Water St, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1140 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Hudson River View - Property Id: 279438 What an unbelievable find!!! Wake up every morning to a view of the Hudson River right from inside or outside on your patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
63 MARLORVILLE RD
63 Marlorville Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to be close to the train, just hop, skip, or jump to metro north! Beautiful cottage style 2 story rental. Available immediately.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
75 RENWICK AVE
75 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment w/office in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic section of Newburgh.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
73 RENWICK AVE
73 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic area of Newburgh.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
955 HUNTINGTON DR
955 Huntington Dr, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE RENTAL AT VAN WYCK MEADOWS. 3 BR, 2.5 BATH UNIT FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE OPENS TO STUNNING KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8 MILLHOLLAND DR
8 Millholland Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Fishkill, 2 bedroom 1 full bath, 951 sq ft totally renovated and meticulously maintained unit. This amazing property offers a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and brand new washer and dryer.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
33 Chambers Street
33 Chambers Street, Newburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
This property sits in the middle of the block of a quiet neighborhood, 1 block away from Newburgh's finest restaurants, George Washington Headquarters, Graft Cider and other places of interest.
Results within 10 miles of Beacon

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Spackenkill
1 Unit Available
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11 Center Street
11 Center Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
A MUST SEE IN THE VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND FALLS!! This gorgeous apartment has undergone major renovations and is basically like new construction. It features 2 bedrooms and a 3rd room which could be use as an office or a private 3rd bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1559 Union Avenue
1559 Union Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Won't last! Very lovely and very spacious 2 bedroom bath and a half unit in Town of Newburgh with Wallkill schools! Side by side 2 family duplex offers a dwelling nestled on the end of a dead end road with off street parking, nice level yard and

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1668 ROUTE 9 UNIT 10E
1668 Route 9, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental with a Private main entrance to upper unit. Updated 2 bedroom rental with new wall to wall carpeting in main areas. The Galley style Kitchen with gas stove includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Microwave and good counter space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Marlboro
1 Unit Available
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Beacon, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Beacon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Beacon 1 BedroomsBeacon 2 BedroomsBeacon 3 Bedrooms
Beacon Apartments with BalconyBeacon Apartments with GarageBeacon Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beacon Apartments with ParkingBeacon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeacon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTYonkers, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Franklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYLake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYScarsdale, NYKingston, NYSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NY
Middletown, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYMechanicstown, NYNewburgh, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University