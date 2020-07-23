123 ROMBOUT AVE.

Amenities

These newly built 1,600 sq luxury NYC loft style apartments located in downtown Beacon feature European kitchens, stainless appliances, soaring 24 ft ceilings. Second floor loft area can be used as 2nd bedroom or office & has its own full bath. Main floor is drenched with light and has open floor plan, master has full bath & walk in closet. Each unit is equipped with washer/dryer & there is an outdoor green space for tenants to share for relaxing & grilling & tenants get 2 parking spaces. Location can't be beat, walk to all Main Street has to offer, plus they are 1 mile Metro North from train station.