Last updated July 23 2020 at 10:21 AM

123 ROMBOUT AVE.

123 Rombout Avenue · (845) 831-3331
Location

123 Rombout Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508
Beacon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,300

1 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
These newly built 1,600 sq luxury NYC loft style apartments located in downtown Beacon feature European kitchens, stainless appliances, soaring 24 ft ceilings. Second floor loft area can be used as 2nd bedroom or office & has its own full bath. Main floor is drenched with light and has open floor plan, master has full bath & walk in closet. Each unit is equipped with washer/dryer & there is an outdoor green space for tenants to share for relaxing & grilling & tenants get 2 parking spaces. Location can't be beat, walk to all Main Street has to offer, plus they are 1 mile Metro North from train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 ROMBOUT AVE. have any available units?
123 ROMBOUT AVE. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 ROMBOUT AVE. have?
Some of 123 ROMBOUT AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 ROMBOUT AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
123 ROMBOUT AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 ROMBOUT AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 123 ROMBOUT AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon.
Does 123 ROMBOUT AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 123 ROMBOUT AVE. offers parking.
Does 123 ROMBOUT AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 ROMBOUT AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 ROMBOUT AVE. have a pool?
No, 123 ROMBOUT AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 123 ROMBOUT AVE. have accessible units?
No, 123 ROMBOUT AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 123 ROMBOUT AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 ROMBOUT AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 ROMBOUT AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 ROMBOUT AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
