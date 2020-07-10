/
142 Apartments for rent in Bayville, NY with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bayville
388 Bayville Avenue
388 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
FURNISHED - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary . Located In Beautiful Bayville. Updated, With Open Floor Plan, Water-views from Master Bedroom, Gas Fireplace, Large Deck Perfect For Entertaining. Year Lease with option to renew.
Results within 5 miles of Bayville
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
94 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
21 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Matinecock
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lattingtown
580 Lattingtown Road
580 Lattingtown Rd, Lattingtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming and private 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, fieldstone cottage! Newly painted, wood floors redone, new furnace new cesspool, new gas stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer and updated electric. Locust Valley Schools, ample parking.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
140 Summers St
140 Summers Street, Oyster Bay, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spacious full house rental located in the heart of Oyster Bay. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living, dining room with open concept. Sunroom off kitchen opens up to a beautiful large yard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
47 Pine Hollow
47 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Two Bedroom on 1st Floor, Rear of Building, Private entrance Coin Operated Washer and Dryer to be installed in the Basement.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
350 Herb Hill Road
350 Herb Hill Rd, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1261 sqft
Glen Cove. Second Floor Unit Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing offers comfortable, modern, amenity-rich residences available for lease, with the water, promenade and parkland just outside its doors.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping. The Master bedroom can easily fit a KING size bed with dressers.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay Cove
26 Yellow Cote Road
26 Yellow Cote Road, Oyster Bay Cove, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4500 sqft
Original Architects Design. Bright Spacious Modern Contemporary. A must See. Fab Viking Eik and Spa Bath. Hardwood and Granite thru out. Wonderful open layout with natural light. Situated on 2 + Acres in oyster bay cove
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Matinecock
9 High Ridge Lane 9
9 High Ridge Lane, Matinecock, NY
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
An exquisite 7 bedroom, 8 bath Grand 5 Acre Estate located on the Gold Coast of Long Island. This 11,000+ Sq. Ft. home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, one of which is located on the main level.
Results within 10 miles of Bayville
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
34 Units Available
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,974
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,796
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
52 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,041
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
48 Units Available
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,160
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
26 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
40 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,815
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Harbor Point
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,063
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1224 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Harbor Point
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,907
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1063 sqft
Reduced Rates plus $1500 off on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Harbor Point
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,854
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1060 sqft
Reduced Rates and One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
