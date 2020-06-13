Apartment List
NY
bayville
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Bayville, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bayville
1 Unit Available
22 Bayville Avenue
22 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1167 sqft
New Construction Overlooking Long Island Sound - Luxury 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Private Entrance, Elevator/Stairs, Hardwood Floors, Central A/C, Central Vacumn, Rear Deck And 1 Car Garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bayville
1 Unit Available
15 Merritt Ln
15 Merritt Lane, Bayville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Stunning Contemporary Beach House with unobstructed water views. Wrap around deck with retractable awning, across from Private Beach. Enjoy Breathtaking Daily Sunsets.
Results within 5 miles of Bayville
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,295
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glen Cove
47 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
2 Barbara Lane
2 Barbara Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3300 sqft
Waterfront Home on Cul De Sac. Completely renovated top to bottom, inside and out. Beautiful water views from almost every room in the house, and a huge outdoor deck for entertaining. Peaceful, tranquil setting. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
2 Anchorage Lane
2 Anchorage Lane, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2nd Floor- Large One Bedroom with private Terrace on the second floor. LR/DR Combo, EIK, near beach-town Co-op application and interview required. Heat Included, Nice size, very clean, Kitchen has a window.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
14 Karen Court
14 Karen Court, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gorgeous private apartment in private apartment building.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Locust Valley
1 Unit Available
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Locust Valley
1 Unit Available
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Matinecock
1 Unit Available
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.
Results within 10 miles of Bayville
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Stamford
24 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,720
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
42 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harbor Point
6 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,328
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
$
Downtown Stamford
36 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,880
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
28 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,415
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Harbor Point
57 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
48 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,980
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,452
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
69 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harbor Point
15 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,982
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bayville, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bayville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

