Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Ballston Spa, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ballston Spa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
6 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
80-82 MILTON AV
80 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1 bedroom in the heart of Ballston Spa near restaurants and shops with recent updates. Private entrance, eat in kitchen, living room and bathroom. Off street parking. First month rent and security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of Ballston Spa
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
43 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
Studio
$1,115
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1185 GOODE RD
1185 Goode Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Town of Ballston - Clean cozy 1BR/1BA Apartment with washer/dryer included. Nice deck overlooking small pond & yard. Off St parking. HEAT & ELEC included. NO Smokers. Application process.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
76 HOFFMAN CT
76 Hoffman Court, Saratoga County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Available 8/1 for the month of August only. Lovely 2965 sf 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished home available immediately for rent - short term only for August.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
11 MAXWELL DR
11 Maxwell Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with excellent in-town location! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Ballston Spa
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,440
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,377
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,532
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,274
1676 sqft
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
14 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,028
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
992 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,282
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,088
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
863 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$776
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
495 sqft
At Sherwood Terrace, the modern life takes on the Saratoga style. Centrally located in the vibrant city of Saratoga Springs, Sherwood features beautiful one bedroom and spacious studio apartments in a quiet and private location.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
575 North Broadway 5
575 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,150
Classic North Broadway Studio - Steps To Downtown - Property Id: 153319 This apartment is conveniently located to downtown Saratoga and the Skidmore campus. It is a spacious studio with a full sized kitchen that opens to the living room/bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
610 SARATOGA RD
610 Saratoga Road, East Glenville, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
Second floor apartment of a three family home available immediately~Clean as a whistle~Brand new shower~Hardwood floors~ Over-sized living room~Non smokers and no pets allowed~Coin operated washer and dryer available~Large driveway for

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
292 Nelson Ave
292 Nelson Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 BR plus Loft Space With Pottery Barn Charm - Property Id: 285156 This very special designer unit with Ralph Lauren charm, is definitely a nod to the equestrian vibe.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
728 PLANK RD
728 Plank Road, Saratoga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newer kitchen with granite counters in this split ranch with beautiful landscaped backyard with its large deck and fountain, large family room with wood burning fireplace & bow window, master bedroom 1st floor 2 bedrooms and loft 2nd floor, basement

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2 SNAKE HILL RD
2 Snake Hill Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available 7/26/20 - Short 10 minute drive to Downtown Saratoga Springs. This 4 bedroom lake front home is a wonderful rental with a large master suite with walk in closet, soaking tub, walk in shower and high end finishes. • 4 bedroom with 3.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
70 RAILROAD PL
70 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 1 bedroom condo in Franklin Square is ready and waiting for you! Open living space with wonderful finishes..wood floors, crown molding updated master bath and beautiful gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5 PEARL ST
5 Pearl Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Second floor unit in walking distance to downtown. One car garage and one off street parking spot with this unit. Large living room with double doors would make for a great master with walk in closet while the dining area could double as living room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
14 STRATTON ST
14 Stratton Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Light and airy second floor rental in the heart of Saratoga Springs. Features include a private entrance, spacious living area, well appointed kitchen, laundry area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom & off street parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ballston Spa, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ballston Spa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

