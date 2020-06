Amenities

hot tub some paid utils carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

One Bedroom Apartment in Ballston Spa - Property Id: 287421



Beautiful One Bedroom (second floor) apartment For Rent in downtown Ballston Spa, walking distance to everything. High ceilings, very bright & clean, a must see, wont last long.

Available Now

No Smoking

No Pets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287421

Property Id 287421



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807458)