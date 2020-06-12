/
3 bedroom apartments
259 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albertson, NY
Albertson
1 Unit Available
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
Albertson
1 Unit Available
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.
Albertson
1 Unit Available
16 Arleigh Drive
16 Arleigh Drive, Albertson, NY
New Construction Home In Herricks School District, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Large Bedrooms, Lot's of Closets, Finished Basement with Laundry Room, Master Bedroom on Main Floor Too, Close to Everything
Results within 1 mile of Albertson
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
26 Sycamore Lane
26 Sycamore Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section.
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
15 Harding Avenue
15 Harding Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY
Brand New Construction, This Exquisite Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen With Granite Countertops And Top Appliances, Full Finished Basement With Separate Entrance, High Ceiling.
Searingtown
1 Unit Available
72 Hamilton Drive
72 Hamilton Drive, Searingtown, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 Hamilton Drive in Searingtown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Albertson
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
Elmont
1 Unit Available
129 Meacham Avenue
129 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Walk Up apartment, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bedroom, One Full bath,
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
80-01 249 Street
80-01 249th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Walk-in Basement with open layout. Above, 3 bedrooms, totally renovated with hardwood floors, new kitchen with s/s appliances and granite countertops. Located on prime location, close to all shops, schools and public transportation.
Great Neck Gardens
1 Unit Available
20 Vista Hill Road
20 Vista Hill Road, Great Neck Gardens, NY
Gorgeous 1 family home in the North Great Neck School district for rent. Utilities paid by tenant. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay commission of one month's rent.
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
61 Durham Road
61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.
North Hills
1 Unit Available
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
Westbury
1 Unit Available
18 Broadmoor Lane
18 Broadmoor Lane, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location, Location, Location! Close to LIRR Westbury or Carle Place, Close to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, and many major retailers. 3 Huge Bedrooms, Eik, Full Bath, Carle Place School, 25 Minute To City.
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
95 Valentine Avenue
95 Valentine Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Sunny Large (1200 sq feet) Three Bedroom Apartment On the Second Floor. All Appliances Less Than Two Years Old. Quiet Cul De Sac Location, Shared Backyard.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
90 Main St
90 Main Street, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This is commercial space, rear space, it is for medical office, retail store, fast food, full basement, face to mineola station parking, near Hospital , courts, post office, shopping, restaurants and more.
Thomaston
1 Unit Available
11 Saint George Road
11 Saint George Road, Thomaston, NY
Expanded Ranch With Sweeping Views! This South Facing, Sun Filled Home Has 4 Br and 2.5 bath. Walk Out/Above Ground Lower Level. Zoned For Baker Elementary, Great Neck South Middle & High School. Close To Lirr/Bus, Located On Quiet street.
Flower Hill
1 Unit Available
150 Crabapple Road
150 Crabapple Road, Flower Hill, NY
Built in 2005 Colonial Property, Luxury Custom Built 4 Beds &3Baths &2 Half Baths Brick With Magnificent Details Throughout.
Garden City
1 Unit Available
2 E Franklin Court E
2 Franklin Ct E, Garden City, NY
Amazing Ranch in Garden City Village with gourmet kitchen. Fantastic outdoor space.
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
2 Wyngate Place
2 Wyngate Place, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Welcome To This Builder's Stone/Brick Tudor. This House Offers A Foyer, Over-sized Living Room, Formal Dining Room And A Custom Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-tops.
