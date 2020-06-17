All apartments in Albany
Find more places like 125 Jefferson Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany, NY
/
125 Jefferson Street - 2
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:12 AM

125 Jefferson Street - 2

125 Jefferson Street · (603) 209-1976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albany
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

125 Jefferson Street, Albany, NY 12210
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Have your business reap the benefits of becoming a part of the popular Hudson Park neighborhood. Immaculate and newly renovated open concept space with bathroom, brick, and incredible natural light. There are many possibilities for the right commercial tenant who will utilize the prime location with quick access to the 787, walking distance to the New York State Museum, Plaza, Capital and the Lark Street business district. Use of the space is up to the imagination; club, community center/cultural facility, day care center, specialty retail, office are all allowable per the USDO city of Albany code. It would work for office, retail, and whatever else the imagination will allow. The commercial restaurant with bar space next-door is also available for rent so a potential package deal is available for the right tenant whose business concept would incorporate both.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Jefferson Street - 2 have any available units?
125 Jefferson Street - 2 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
Is 125 Jefferson Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
125 Jefferson Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Jefferson Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 125 Jefferson Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 125 Jefferson Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 125 Jefferson Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 125 Jefferson Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Jefferson Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Jefferson Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 125 Jefferson Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 125 Jefferson Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 125 Jefferson Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Jefferson Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Jefferson Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Jefferson Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Jefferson Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 125 Jefferson Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside Village
572 Russell Road
Albany, NY 12203
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd
Albany, NY 12206
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY 12206

Similar Pages

Albany 1 BedroomsAlbany 2 Bedrooms
Albany Accessible ApartmentsAlbany Apartments with Gym
Albany Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Saratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
Westmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYSaugerties, NY
Catskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYKingston, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

The College of Saint RoseSUNY at Albany
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health SciencesRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Schenectady County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity