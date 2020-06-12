All apartments in Airmont
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

50 S Airmont Road

50 South Airmont Road · (845) 461-1843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 South Airmont Road, Airmont, NY 10901

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1976 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Situated on 1.39 acres of park-like property w/ majestic evergreens and flowering trees, you ll discover this beautifully maintained vintage Colonial! If you're looking to rent a home that's been updated and has managed to enhance all the original charm, then this is the one! Beautiful period details include wide door and window trim, 9' ceilings, rich pine hardwood flooring, over-sized windows and custom built-in cabinetry. Front to back formal spaces easily transform into an expansive dining area filled w/ natural light. The kitchen boasts classic black and white checkered flooring, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and overlooks an impressive family room complete w/ vaulted ceiling, sky lights and a panoramic view of the backyard! Remodeled full bath and living room complete this level. Upstairs maintains 4/5 bedrooms, remodeled full bath and access to an amazing walk-up attic! Full basement, highly rated Suffern schools and easy NYC commute! There is a large red barn on the property. The rental does not include use of the barn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 S Airmont Road have any available units?
50 S Airmont Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 S Airmont Road have?
Some of 50 S Airmont Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 S Airmont Road currently offering any rent specials?
50 S Airmont Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 S Airmont Road pet-friendly?
No, 50 S Airmont Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Airmont.
Does 50 S Airmont Road offer parking?
Yes, 50 S Airmont Road does offer parking.
Does 50 S Airmont Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 S Airmont Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 S Airmont Road have a pool?
No, 50 S Airmont Road does not have a pool.
Does 50 S Airmont Road have accessible units?
No, 50 S Airmont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 50 S Airmont Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 S Airmont Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 S Airmont Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 S Airmont Road does not have units with air conditioning.
