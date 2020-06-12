50 S Airmont Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Situated on 1.39 acres of park-like property w/ majestic evergreens and flowering trees, you ll discover this beautifully maintained vintage Colonial! If you're looking to rent a home that's been updated and has managed to enhance all the original charm, then this is the one! Beautiful period details include wide door and window trim, 9' ceilings, rich pine hardwood flooring, over-sized windows and custom built-in cabinetry. Front to back formal spaces easily transform into an expansive dining area filled w/ natural light. The kitchen boasts classic black and white checkered flooring, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and overlooks an impressive family room complete w/ vaulted ceiling, sky lights and a panoramic view of the backyard! Remodeled full bath and living room complete this level. Upstairs maintains 4/5 bedrooms, remodeled full bath and access to an amazing walk-up attic! Full basement, highly rated Suffern schools and easy NYC commute! There is a large red barn on the property. The rental does not include use of the barn.