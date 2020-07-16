All apartments in Washoe County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:32 AM

6965 Pah Rah Dr.

6965 Pah Rah Drive · (775) 200-9588
Location

6965 Pah Rah Drive, Washoe County, NV 89436
Sparks Galleria

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6965 Pah Rah Dr. · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath, with 1 car garage, large yard located in Spanish Springs. - To view this property at your convenience, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule.
Cute, large 2 bedroom 1 bath house with large yard. This Spanish Springs home has a 1 car garage, all appliances, full-size w/d hook-ups, fireplace, large yard, new paint inside and out and is located in a quiet neighborhood, close to schools and shopping.
Non-smokers, no pets, no exceptions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6965 Pah Rah Dr. have any available units?
6965 Pah Rah Dr. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6965 Pah Rah Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6965 Pah Rah Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6965 Pah Rah Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6965 Pah Rah Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washoe County.
Does 6965 Pah Rah Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6965 Pah Rah Dr. offers parking.
Does 6965 Pah Rah Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6965 Pah Rah Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6965 Pah Rah Dr. have a pool?
No, 6965 Pah Rah Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6965 Pah Rah Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6965 Pah Rah Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6965 Pah Rah Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6965 Pah Rah Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6965 Pah Rah Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6965 Pah Rah Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
