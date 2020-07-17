All apartments in Washoe County
4360 Slide Mountain Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

4360 Slide Mountain Circle

4360 Slide Mountain Circle · (775) 850-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4360 Slide Mountain Circle, Washoe County, NV 89511
Bartley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4360 Slide Mountain Circle · Avail. now

$3,095

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2636 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Hidden Gem in Southwest Reno - This home is a must-see, located in a very private cul-de-sac in Southwest Reno, scenic drive up to the property as well as views right from the living room. Rustic touches throughout and a lot of natural light and windows. Home has three bedrooms downstairs, counting a large movie room that can be used as a large bedroom and has its own full bathroom.

Enjoy the beautiful Nevada sunrises on the deck that surrounds almost the entire home, great for entertaining. Upstairs you have the master suite and a large room that can be used as a library with built in bookcases. Master bathroom is across a private hallway from the master bedroom and it has a sit-in tub as well as a shower. This home is unique and once you view it you will appreciate all its got to offer.

Virtual Tour: https://makevt.com/media/tourmaker/glniqvycua/
(If viewing on mobile device, make sure to request desktop version of the site from your setting menu).

1-year Lease, Application and Application Fee required. Pets upon approval with additional deposit. All utilities are paid for by the tenant. Call Britt Management Group for more information on how to view it!

(RLNE5767924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Slide Mountain Circle have any available units?
4360 Slide Mountain Circle has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4360 Slide Mountain Circle have?
Some of 4360 Slide Mountain Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 Slide Mountain Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Slide Mountain Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Slide Mountain Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4360 Slide Mountain Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4360 Slide Mountain Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4360 Slide Mountain Circle offers parking.
Does 4360 Slide Mountain Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 Slide Mountain Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Slide Mountain Circle have a pool?
No, 4360 Slide Mountain Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4360 Slide Mountain Circle have accessible units?
No, 4360 Slide Mountain Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Slide Mountain Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4360 Slide Mountain Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4360 Slide Mountain Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4360 Slide Mountain Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
