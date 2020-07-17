4360 Slide Mountain Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Hidden Gem in Southwest Reno - This home is a must-see, located in a very private cul-de-sac in Southwest Reno, scenic drive up to the property as well as views right from the living room. Rustic touches throughout and a lot of natural light and windows. Home has three bedrooms downstairs, counting a large movie room that can be used as a large bedroom and has its own full bathroom.



Enjoy the beautiful Nevada sunrises on the deck that surrounds almost the entire home, great for entertaining. Upstairs you have the master suite and a large room that can be used as a library with built in bookcases. Master bathroom is across a private hallway from the master bedroom and it has a sit-in tub as well as a shower. This home is unique and once you view it you will appreciate all its got to offer.



Virtual Tour: https://makevt.com/media/tourmaker/glniqvycua/

(If viewing on mobile device, make sure to request desktop version of the site from your setting menu).



1-year Lease, Application and Application Fee required. Pets upon approval with additional deposit. All utilities are paid for by the tenant. Call Britt Management Group for more information on how to view it!



(RLNE5767924)