849 Woodberry Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This Charming Townhouse is conveniently nestled in Sparks and is close to shopping, dining and the bus line. This townhouse includes central heat and air conditioning, wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer hook-ups, stove, dishwasher and fridge, 1 covered parking space, small, private fenced patio area and storage. Tenants pay gas, electric and water directly to the utility companies plus trash fees at $30/mo. as a reimbursement to the owner. Owner pays sewer and HOA fees.



This is a 12 month lease. First month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.



No pets preferred, but 1 SMALL dog (30 lbs MAX - No puppies, No cats) on approval with a $150 admin fee, refundable pet deposit $100-$250 (based on Fido score) and monthly pet fee of $10-$60 per pet, based on size & type of pet(s). Pet Screening Profiles are required for all animals looking to be accepted in one of our properties. Pet Screenings can be completed by going to: https://www.pmireno.petscreening.com.



Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance. PMI Reno offers this insurance for $12.95 per month. We also offer a credit enhancement service that your on-time rent payments can help build your credit. Please note that all applicants with a score below 650 will be required to sign up for this program. The fee for the credit enhancement service is $25 per month per person.



Application screening and Back ground check $50 per adult. Lease Processing Fee $75 (one time). Monthly lease administration fee $15. This includes quarterly filter replacement program.



The office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please visit us at www.pmireno.com or call Lisa at (775) 657-5469.



Lic #: BS.1001585/PM.0138663