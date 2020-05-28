All apartments in Sparks
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:28 AM

849 Woodberry Dr.

849 Woodberry Drive · (775) 204-7178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

849 Woodberry Drive, Sparks, NV 89434
O'Callaghan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit #3 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This Charming Townhouse is conveniently nestled in Sparks and is close to shopping, dining and the bus line. This townhouse includes central heat and air conditioning, wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer hook-ups, stove, dishwasher and fridge, 1 covered parking space, small, private fenced patio area and storage. Tenants pay gas, electric and water directly to the utility companies plus trash fees at $30/mo. as a reimbursement to the owner. Owner pays sewer and HOA fees.

This is a 12 month lease. First month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.

No pets preferred, but 1 SMALL dog (30 lbs MAX - No puppies, No cats) on approval with a $150 admin fee, refundable pet deposit $100-$250 (based on Fido score) and monthly pet fee of $10-$60 per pet, based on size & type of pet(s). Pet Screening Profiles are required for all animals looking to be accepted in one of our properties. Pet Screenings can be completed by going to: https://www.pmireno.petscreening.com.

Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance. PMI Reno offers this insurance for $12.95 per month. We also offer a credit enhancement service that your on-time rent payments can help build your credit. Please note that all applicants with a score below 650 will be required to sign up for this program. The fee for the credit enhancement service is $25 per month per person.

Application screening and Back ground check $50 per adult. Lease Processing Fee $75 (one time). Monthly lease administration fee $15. This includes quarterly filter replacement program.

The office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please visit us at www.pmireno.com or call Lisa at (775) 657-5469.

Schedule a showing today on our website.
Lic #: BS.1001585/PM.0138663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 Woodberry Dr. have any available units?
849 Woodberry Dr. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 Woodberry Dr. have?
Some of 849 Woodberry Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 Woodberry Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
849 Woodberry Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Woodberry Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 Woodberry Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 849 Woodberry Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 849 Woodberry Dr. does offer parking.
Does 849 Woodberry Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 Woodberry Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Woodberry Dr. have a pool?
No, 849 Woodberry Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 849 Woodberry Dr. have accessible units?
No, 849 Woodberry Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Woodberry Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 Woodberry Dr. has units with dishwashers.
