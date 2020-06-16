All apartments in Sparks
7191 Fox Wood Lane
7191 Fox Wood Lane

7191 Fox Wood Ln · (775) 204-0287
Location

7191 Fox Wood Ln, Sparks, NV 89436
Wingfield Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for viewing now! $1,775/month. Minimum 1-year lease. Security deposit $1,775 - fully refundable. We will allow pets in this home, on approval, on a case-by-case basis. It is the owner's decision whether or not to approve your pet. Please take a moment to review our application criteria posted on our website at tmpm-dot-rentals, before contacting us to view this lovely home. Thank you!
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car oversized garage! Gated community in Wingfield Spring Foothills. Welcoming and natural light throughout the home. Large bonus space upstairs would make a perfect office! The kitchen has updated countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an island. ALL appliances are included - washer, dryer, refrigerator. Nicely landscaped backyard with a large patio, perfect for summer BBQs. Separate laundry room upstairs, close to the bedrooms for convenience.. Central heating and air conditioning. This a non-smoking home. No smoking is permitted inside this property. (Gate code #0477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7191 Fox Wood Lane have any available units?
7191 Fox Wood Lane has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 7191 Fox Wood Lane have?
Some of 7191 Fox Wood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7191 Fox Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7191 Fox Wood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7191 Fox Wood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7191 Fox Wood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7191 Fox Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7191 Fox Wood Lane does offer parking.
Does 7191 Fox Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7191 Fox Wood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7191 Fox Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 7191 Fox Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7191 Fox Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7191 Fox Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7191 Fox Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7191 Fox Wood Lane has units with dishwashers.
