7191 Fox Wood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for viewing now! $1,775/month. Minimum 1-year lease. Security deposit $1,775 - fully refundable. We will allow pets in this home, on approval, on a case-by-case basis. It is the owner's decision whether or not to approve your pet. Please take a moment to review our application criteria posted on our website at tmpm-dot-rentals, before contacting us to view this lovely home. Thank you!

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car oversized garage! Gated community in Wingfield Spring Foothills. Welcoming and natural light throughout the home. Large bonus space upstairs would make a perfect office! The kitchen has updated countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an island. ALL appliances are included - washer, dryer, refrigerator. Nicely landscaped backyard with a large patio, perfect for summer BBQs. Separate laundry room upstairs, close to the bedrooms for convenience.. Central heating and air conditioning. This a non-smoking home. No smoking is permitted inside this property. (Gate code #0477)