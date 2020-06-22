Amenities
618 19th Street in Sparks- available NOW!!! - Absolutely, Adorable! Single level studio home. This home features a up graded bathroom. Large bedroom closet, new flooring throughout the home has a fenced front yard. Appliance include: Stove/oven, refrigerator and window A/C.
Please call for an appointment today.
* Walking distance to transit/bus line, shopping and minutes to freeway access.
* Water and Sewer included.
* $75 Monthly Utility fee.
* $25 per month for garbage/recycling.
* Security Deposit amount is based on approved credit.
* This unit is available now - for immediate occupancy!
* Prices subject to change.
* Please contact office prior to submitting your application.
* We make every effort to ensure all information is correct however, it should be confirmed by you.
* Please contact Action Properties, Inc at: 775-323-0404 for showing instructions
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5852023)