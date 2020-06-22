All apartments in Sparks
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

618 19th Street

618 19th Street · (775) 323-0404 ext. 426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

618 19th Street, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 618 19th Street · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
618 19th Street in Sparks- available NOW!!! - Absolutely, Adorable! Single level studio home. This home features a up graded bathroom. Large bedroom closet, new flooring throughout the home has a fenced front yard. Appliance include: Stove/oven, refrigerator and window A/C.

Please call for an appointment today.

* Walking distance to transit/bus line, shopping and minutes to freeway access.

* Water and Sewer included.

* $75 Monthly Utility fee.

* $25 per month for garbage/recycling.

* Security Deposit amount is based on approved credit.

* This unit is available now - for immediate occupancy!

* Prices subject to change.

* Please contact office prior to submitting your application.

* We make every effort to ensure all information is correct however, it should be confirmed by you.

* Please contact Action Properties, Inc at: 775-323-0404 for showing instructions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 19th Street have any available units?
618 19th Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 19th Street have?
Some of 618 19th Street's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 618 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 618 19th Street offer parking?
No, 618 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 618 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 19th Street have a pool?
No, 618 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 618 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 618 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 618 19th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

