618 19th Street in Sparks- available NOW!!! - Absolutely, Adorable! Single level studio home. This home features a up graded bathroom. Large bedroom closet, new flooring throughout the home has a fenced front yard. Appliance include: Stove/oven, refrigerator and window A/C.



Please call for an appointment today.



* Walking distance to transit/bus line, shopping and minutes to freeway access.



* Water and Sewer included.



* $75 Monthly Utility fee.



* $25 per month for garbage/recycling.



* Security Deposit amount is based on approved credit.



* This unit is available now - for immediate occupancy!



* Prices subject to change.



* Please contact office prior to submitting your application.



* We make every effort to ensure all information is correct however, it should be confirmed by you.



* Please contact Action Properties, Inc at: 775-323-0404 for showing instructions



No Pets Allowed



