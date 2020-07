Amenities

pool basketball court hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court pool hot tub

Darling 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Close to shopping, dinning and golf courses. HOA amenities include pool, hot tub and basketball court. Located across from Coyote Park in gated community. Available on or around August 7th. No pets allowed. Rent is $1595, deposit is $1695 Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1