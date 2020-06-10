420 16th St Apt 1

Amenities

garbage disposal pool air conditioning bbq/grill refrigerator

Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Apartment near Sparks High School.



This 2 bedrooms, 2-bathroom unit features 840 square feet of living space equipped with a refrigerator, garbage disposal, and, air-conditioner,



The unit is close to Scoopers Drive-in, Paradise Plaza, Deer Park Pool, Dilworth Middle School, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Rail City Casino, and many more.



Flat $50 monthly additional charge for water/sewer/trash service.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Property Address: 420 16th St, Sparks, Washoe, Nevada, 89431.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5936618)