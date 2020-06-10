420 16th St Apt 1

Amenities
Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Apartment near Sparks High School.
This 2 bedrooms, 2-bathroom unit features 840 square feet of living space equipped with a refrigerator, garbage disposal, and, air-conditioner,
The unit is close to Scoopers Drive-in, Paradise Plaza, Deer Park Pool, Dilworth Middle School, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Rail City Casino, and many more.
Flat $50 monthly additional charge for water/sewer/trash service.
Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Property Address: 420 16th St, Sparks, Washoe, Nevada, 89431.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5936618)