Sparks, NV
420 16th St Apt 1
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

420 16th St Apt 1

420 16th St · No Longer Available
Location

420 16th St, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Amenities

garbage disposal
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Apartment near Sparks High School.

This 2 bedrooms, 2-bathroom unit features 840 square feet of living space equipped with a refrigerator, garbage disposal, and, air-conditioner,

The unit is close to Scoopers Drive-in, Paradise Plaza, Deer Park Pool, Dilworth Middle School, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Rail City Casino, and many more.

Flat $50 monthly additional charge for water/sewer/trash service.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Property Address: 420 16th St, Sparks, Washoe, Nevada, 89431.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

