Sparks, NV
1531 C St Apt B
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:29 AM

1531 C St Apt B

1531 C Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

1531 C Street, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment B · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Amenities

Stylish Two Bedroom / One Bathroom House Available NOW in Sparks.

This 1 bedroom, 1bathrooms unit features 585 square feet of living space.

Situated off Victorian Ave and C street, near Cinemark Century Sparks and XD, Fountain house Sparks at Victorian Square, Farah & Sons and Dairy Queen Grill & Chill.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5936480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 C St Apt B have any available units?
1531 C St Apt B has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 C St Apt B have?
Some of 1531 C St Apt B's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 C St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
1531 C St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 C St Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 C St Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 1531 C St Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 1531 C St Apt B offers parking.
Does 1531 C St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 C St Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 C St Apt B have a pool?
No, 1531 C St Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 1531 C St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 1531 C St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 C St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 C St Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
