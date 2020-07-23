1531 C St Apt B

Amenities
Stylish Two Bedroom / One Bathroom House Available NOW in Sparks.
This 1 bedroom, 1bathrooms unit features 585 square feet of living space.
Situated off Victorian Ave and C street, near Cinemark Century Sparks and XD, Fountain house Sparks at Victorian Square, Farah & Sons and Dairy Queen Grill & Chill.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5936480)