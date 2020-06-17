All apartments in Fernley
940 Jessica Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

940 Jessica Lane

940 Jessica Lane · No Longer Available
Location

940 Jessica Lane, Fernley, NV 89408

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home in Donner Trail subdivision. Large executive home. Kitchen features dining area, refrigerator, breakfast bar, gas range and dishwasher. Double sinks in master, walk-in closet. Large utility room. R/O system. Gas fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Central heat and air. Front and back landscaping with auto sprinklers. Auto garage door opener. Recessed lighting. Pot shelves. Pets on approval.

~~Lease Option Terms: $5,000 to purchase the option, 12 month term at $1,700 per month~~

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Jessica Lane have any available units?
940 Jessica Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernley, NV.
What amenities does 940 Jessica Lane have?
Some of 940 Jessica Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Jessica Lane currently offering any rent specials?
940 Jessica Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Jessica Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Jessica Lane is pet friendly.
Does 940 Jessica Lane offer parking?
Yes, 940 Jessica Lane does offer parking.
Does 940 Jessica Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Jessica Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Jessica Lane have a pool?
No, 940 Jessica Lane does not have a pool.
Does 940 Jessica Lane have accessible units?
No, 940 Jessica Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Jessica Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Jessica Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Jessica Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 940 Jessica Lane has units with air conditioning.
