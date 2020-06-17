940 Jessica Lane

Amenities
Home in Donner Trail subdivision. Large executive home. Kitchen features dining area, refrigerator, breakfast bar, gas range and dishwasher. Double sinks in master, walk-in closet. Large utility room. R/O system. Gas fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Central heat and air. Front and back landscaping with auto sprinklers. Auto garage door opener. Recessed lighting. Pot shelves. Pets on approval.
~~Lease Option Terms: $5,000 to purchase the option, 12 month term at $1,700 per month~~
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.