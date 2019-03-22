Amenities

granite counters garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters Property Amenities garage

737 Canary Circle Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 3BD/2BA home located in the Shady Grove Subdivision. - High ceilings and a large open floor plan. Beautiful breakfast bar, granite slap counter tops, large pantry and an extra food prep area with cabinets.Master bedroom is a suite including a large sitting area, dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Garage has high ceilings allowing for a full sized truck, epoxy flooring and drive through garage doors allowing you to access the back side yard.

**Owner to manage**



(RLNE4372138)