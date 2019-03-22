All apartments in Fernley
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

737 Canary Circle

737 Canary Circle · (775) 575-9550
Location

737 Canary Circle, Fernley, NV 89408

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Amenities

granite counters
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
garage
737 Canary Circle Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 3BD/2BA home located in the Shady Grove Subdivision. - High ceilings and a large open floor plan. Beautiful breakfast bar, granite slap counter tops, large pantry and an extra food prep area with cabinets.Master bedroom is a suite including a large sitting area, dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Garage has high ceilings allowing for a full sized truck, epoxy flooring and drive through garage doors allowing you to access the back side yard.
**Owner to manage**

(RLNE4372138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Canary Circle have any available units?
737 Canary Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernley, NV.
Is 737 Canary Circle currently offering any rent specials?
737 Canary Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Canary Circle pet-friendly?
No, 737 Canary Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernley.
Does 737 Canary Circle offer parking?
Yes, 737 Canary Circle does offer parking.
Does 737 Canary Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Canary Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Canary Circle have a pool?
No, 737 Canary Circle does not have a pool.
Does 737 Canary Circle have accessible units?
No, 737 Canary Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Canary Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Canary Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Canary Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Canary Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
