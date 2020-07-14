2099 Griswold Drive 1-B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

Townhouse outside of gates of Ruby Mountian Golf Course - Can be ready with a weeks notice: Townhouse, 1548 Sq ft built in 1980 very well kept and recently updated. 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, NO PETS, Just outside the gates of Ruby view Golf Course in Elko. Main level has kitchen with new counters, dishwasher, electric range, electric wall ovens, garbage disposal, nice sized dining area with door to back patio with sun savers awning to help enjoy the outdoors at best on the nice deck Living room has gas fireplace & home has electric baseboard heat. House is very well kept and clean. Laundry hookup for electric dryer and washer. 2 car attached garage. Swamp cooler.



Home Owners Association takes care of lawn mowing, sprinklers and snow removal. 2 story. Nice private side yard.



Lease one year (12 months) at least.



Tenant pays: NV Energy- Water-sewer-trash.

Owner pays –Home Owners Association fees



Tenants required to maintain renter’s personal property and liability insurance at all times during tenancy. Proof must be presented at move in.



No smoking in unit. Owner strictly prohibits the use of smoking, growing, sales, distribution of Tobacco products, vapors, cannabis or illegal substances from / at the premises. Tenants with evidence of violation, whether guilty or not are subject to immediately removal and will forfeit their security deposit.



NO PETS: FAKE service pets can hurt the reputation and acceptance of valid service animals and the disabled person who truly need those dogs to assist them. Please take into consideration before you fake a service animal that an honest future tenant may be highly allergic to animals and think of their health. A service animal will require all legal documentation. We will verify that the information is 100 percent true, any falsification may result in the immediate release of contract terms or denial of rental application along with a forfeit of a minimum $500 from your security deposit.



**APPLICANTS: Each proposed occupant 18 years of age or older [whether related or not] must complete a separate rental application, submit all supporting documents and pay fee to be processed. Contact office for guidelines. **



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5671475)