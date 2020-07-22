/
twin falls county
14 Apartments for rent in Twin Falls County, ID📍
466 Van Buren St
466 Van Buren Street, Twin Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
2bedroom, 1 bath cute home - (RLNE4954311)
218 Juniper St. N.
218 Juniper St N, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Twin Falls. $925/mth no utilities included. Unit has a fridge, stove and & dishwasher. It has 2 levels with the bedrooms located on the upper level, kitchen and living space on the main level.
118 7TH Ave
118 7th Avenue South, Buhl, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
812 sqft
Brand new remodeled kitchen. House has just been fully painted. Unit #2 is the BACK home. Cute little 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Buhl. Includes Storage sheds and a fully fenced large back yard. Large lawn will be maintained professionally.
259 Main Ave E
259 Main Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
Turn key restaurant in the heart of downtown Twin Falls. Good open seating, approx. 2000 sq.ft. comfortably seating 70 people.
529 Addison Ave W
529 Addison Avenue West, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$2,000
1558 sqft
Office space with 2 separate offices, Large Reception Area and restroom. Location on a high visibility highway, lots of room for exposing and promoting ones product or parking vehicles. Short- or long-term lease options available. $2000.
1357 Blue Lakes Blvd N
1357 Blue Lakes Boulevard North, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$1,625
780 sqft
780 sq. ft. coffee shop attached to the Red Lion Hotel. All utilities included. Includes tables, chairs, bar-stools, and 3 coffee grinders. A new Italian coffee maker may be available. $1625.00 a month plus deposit. NO SMOKING
2441 Kimberly Rd
2441 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$3,500
5000 sqft
5000 Sq. Ft. Building on 1.57 acres. Office area, shop area with two overhead doors, gas heat, central air conditioning. High Traffic count on Kimberly Road. High Visibility signage for Business Exposure for traffic in both directions.
920 Starlight Loop
920 Starlight Loop, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1782 sqft
1782 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a bonus room. Gas heat, central air, fenced backyard, 2 car garage, with mowing included. $1550.00 a month plus deposit. NO SMOKING/PETS NEGOTIABLE
917 Mountain View Dr
917 Mountain View Dr, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1528 sqft
1528 sq ft. one level 3 bedroom 2 bath town home with covered patio on back of home. Handicap accessible. Wood floors. Fenced back yard and full automatic sprinklers. Gas heat, central air. Maple kitchen cabinets. 9-foot ceilings.
215 Eastland Dr
215 Eastland Dr, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$3,500
5000 sqft
approximately 5000 sq. ft. commercial building, 2 bathrooms, gas heat, 8 X 10 overhead door at the back of the building, parking. Great building for many options. $3500.00 a month plus deposit. NO SMOKING
904 3rd Ave W
904 3rd Avenue West, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$750
1650 sqft
Commercial Shop for Lease. Approx 1650 sq ft. 9 foot by 9 foot Overhead door with 9 foot 10 inch tall ceilings in Shop. Concrete floor. Nice office area. Gas Heat, Tool room or storage area in back of shop. Lots of parking in back of shop.
1184 Golden Pheasant Dr
1184 Golden Pheasant Drive, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1218 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home built in 2006 with large fenced backyard, two car garage, shed for storage, large living room, mature trees on property, central heat and air, dishwasher, microwave and large pantry.
166 Jefferson Street
166 Jefferson St, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE4655589)
Results within 10 miles of Twin Falls County
227 W Ave F
227 West Avenue F, Jerome, ID
2 Bedrooms
$750
904 sqft
This property features a partially fenced back yard. It has recently been remodeled inside and out. Rent is $750.00, plus a flat fee of $170/mo for sewer, water and garbage and lawn care. It won't last long so apply now to schedule a showing.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
