in unit laundry patio / balcony hot tub fireplace courtyard

306 Brownell Howland - $6,500/month - 6 Bedroom/6.5 Bathroom Estate on 2 acres!



Enchanting estate only minutes from the Plaza, Canyon Rd, and all things Santa Fe. Enjoy the tranquil setting from scenic Brownell Howland. The property features a main house and sizable guest house (complete with its own kitchen and set of washer and dryer).



From the moment of entering the front courtyard, enjoy the prominent view and refined spaces. The vaulted ceilings in the entry and formal living room allow for grand entertaining the while kitchen affords ample room both for cookers and onlookers. The master bedroom provides not just separate vanities but individual bathrooms, cedar-lined closets while having an additional space for an in-home office.



Exiting from either the master bedroom or the living room, the back patio boasts another portal, a large kiva fireplace, and a hot tub. Downstairs in the main house are two bedrooms with en suite baths, a studio space with kitchenette, and numerous outdoor access around the property.



The charming guest house features two bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen, spacious living room, and a portal. Positioned close by but yet with its own privacy. Nestled amongst the pines and trees, the experience is rustic as it is close and convenient.



The property is being rented together for $6,500/month + utilities.

Or separately, the main house is offered at $5,000/month + utilities.



One year lease required

Tenants transfer utilities into their name

First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit required



(RLNE5662312)