Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

306 Brownell Howland

306 Brownell-Howland Road · (505) 466-3666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 Brownell-Howland Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 306 Brownell Howland · Avail. now

$6,500

6 Bed · 6.5 Bath · 5350 sqft

Amenities

306 Brownell Howland - $6,500/month - 6 Bedroom/6.5 Bathroom Estate on 2 acres!

Enchanting estate only minutes from the Plaza, Canyon Rd, and all things Santa Fe. Enjoy the tranquil setting from scenic Brownell Howland. The property features a main house and sizable guest house (complete with its own kitchen and set of washer and dryer).

From the moment of entering the front courtyard, enjoy the prominent view and refined spaces. The vaulted ceilings in the entry and formal living room allow for grand entertaining the while kitchen affords ample room both for cookers and onlookers. The master bedroom provides not just separate vanities but individual bathrooms, cedar-lined closets while having an additional space for an in-home office.

Exiting from either the master bedroom or the living room, the back patio boasts another portal, a large kiva fireplace, and a hot tub. Downstairs in the main house are two bedrooms with en suite baths, a studio space with kitchenette, and numerous outdoor access around the property.

The charming guest house features two bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen, spacious living room, and a portal. Positioned close by but yet with its own privacy. Nestled amongst the pines and trees, the experience is rustic as it is close and convenient.

The property is being rented together for $6,500/month + utilities.
Or separately, the main house is offered at $5,000/month + utilities.

One year lease required
Tenants transfer utilities into their name
First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Brownell Howland have any available units?
306 Brownell Howland has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Brownell Howland have?
Some of 306 Brownell Howland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Brownell Howland currently offering any rent specials?
306 Brownell Howland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Brownell Howland pet-friendly?
No, 306 Brownell Howland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 306 Brownell Howland offer parking?
No, 306 Brownell Howland does not offer parking.
Does 306 Brownell Howland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Brownell Howland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Brownell Howland have a pool?
No, 306 Brownell Howland does not have a pool.
Does 306 Brownell Howland have accessible units?
No, 306 Brownell Howland does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Brownell Howland have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Brownell Howland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Brownell Howland have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Brownell Howland does not have units with air conditioning.
