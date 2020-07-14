All apartments in Roswell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

1504 S Union Ave

1504 South Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1504 South Union Avenue, Roswell, NM 88203

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Three Bedroom Two bath 1721 sq ft home. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $850 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership. A minimum of $2500 of monthly documented income is required to qualify. Tenant is responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities. We require good rental history, at least 90 days on your job and proof of income. This property does not qualify for Section 8. NO DOWN PAYMENT for Veterans and Active Military! Contact Alex at (214) 498-1861 for more details, questions or to setup a showing. If I am unavailable please leave a clear message with the property address and I will contact you back within 48 hours. You can also visit our website at www.Innomaxhs.com Seller will also entertain cash offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 S Union Ave have any available units?
1504 S Union Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, NM.
Is 1504 S Union Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1504 S Union Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 S Union Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1504 S Union Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1504 S Union Ave offer parking?
No, 1504 S Union Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1504 S Union Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 S Union Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 S Union Ave have a pool?
No, 1504 S Union Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1504 S Union Ave have accessible units?
No, 1504 S Union Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 S Union Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 S Union Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 S Union Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 S Union Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
