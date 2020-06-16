6589 Towhee Court Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rio Rancho Beauty!! Ready for move in.



3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with hard wood flooring, french door entry, open floor plan and very spacious, master bath with his and her sinks garden tub with separate shower located in a cul de sac. This backyard has beautiful mountain views and covered patio.



Pets welcomed with a deposit.



Please call to schedule your tour Today!! 505-539-2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



