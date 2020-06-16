All apartments in Rio Rancho
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:17 PM

6589 Towhee Court Northeast

6589 Towhee Court Northeast · (505) 355-0210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6589 Towhee Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87144
River's Edge 1

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1611 sqft

Amenities

Rio Rancho Beauty!! Ready for move in.

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with hard wood flooring, french door entry, open floor plan and very spacious, master bath with his and her sinks garden tub with separate shower located in a cul de sac. This backyard has beautiful mountain views and covered patio.

Pets welcomed with a deposit.

Please call to schedule your tour Today!! 505-539-2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6589 Towhee Court Northeast have any available units?
6589 Towhee Court Northeast has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does 6589 Towhee Court Northeast have?
Some of 6589 Towhee Court Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6589 Towhee Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6589 Towhee Court Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6589 Towhee Court Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6589 Towhee Court Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 6589 Towhee Court Northeast offer parking?
No, 6589 Towhee Court Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 6589 Towhee Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6589 Towhee Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6589 Towhee Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 6589 Towhee Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6589 Towhee Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6589 Towhee Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6589 Towhee Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 6589 Towhee Court Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
